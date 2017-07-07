Where to go when your supper explodes

Taking this as a challenge, I decided to prepare our evening meal myself.

I had just 40 minutes to get the whole home-cooked feast on the table. The meal’s main course, my special meat loaf, was currently frozen solid. Hey, no problem, I’ll use our old pressure cooker to get supper going. Ten minutes later, the main course was steaming away just fine as I turned my attention to the veggies and breads. Twenty minutes later, I heard the garage door go up. Great, I thought, 10 minutes to spare. Walking out, I greeted my dining partner with a smile and a kiss. As our lips touched, there was a loud crash from the kitchen.

With eyes the size of saucers, I cautiously peered around the doorframe. The pressure cooker seal had given way, shooting the lid into the ceiling and partially cooked meat loaf all over the cabinetry and floor.

“So,” said my dining partner, surveying the wreckage, “what’s for supper?”

“How’s Black Olive sound?” I replied in a small voice.

“Great. I’ll get the gang together.”

Having to clean up the results of my culinary violation of Boyle’s Law would have shocked a crime scene cleaning crew, but my dining partner and I had the kitchen serviceable in 30 minutes. We both had worked up a good appetite by the time we joined our friends at The Black Olive restaurant in Jonesborough.

Kinsey, the wife of proprietor Moe, was on hand to greet us all. Kinsey seated the four of us at our favorite table on Black Olive’s secluded patio, the better to enjoy the setting sun daubing clouds in soothing summer pastels and the birds tuning up for Friday’s evening vespers.

With Black Olive menus in hand, our supper choices weren’t hard to make. My dining partner, still recovering from an already difficult day that had ended with her first supper on the ceiling, opted for comfort food, choosing Black Olive’s grilled chicken sub sandwich ($6.99). The Dieter, ever mindful of excess calories lurking with intent, picked the grilled chicken salad ($7.99). Our meat-eating friend the Carnivore ordered a platter of Black Olive’s Chicken Parmesan ($11.99), while I decided that their Italian Nachos ($7.50) would soothe my psyche just fine.

Since all Black Olive cooking is made to order, it was about a quarter of an hour before our food was laid before us. My Italian nachos had both chicken and Italian sausage layered in with melted mozzarella cheese, diced ripe tomato, Alfredo sauce and a light dusting of parmesan cheese on some deep-fried ravioli noodles. So good, and there was plenty for all.

By sliding his chair a foot away from the rest of us, the Carnivore let us all know that his platter of chicken parmesan was his and his alone to enjoy, which he did with evident gusto. The Dieter’s choice of grilled chicken salad lived up to her expectations. Crisp, mixed field greens tossed with sliced onions, tomato, green pepper, all topped with a sliced, grilled chicken breast and the house vinaigrette. Very nice, indeed.

After sharing a few bites of her chicken sub sandwich with the rest of us, my dining partner began consuming it slowly, savoring every delicious bite of grilled chicken, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo, all on fresh and crunchy Italian bread. Now and then, a forkful of the Dieter’s salad was added for variety.

At the finish, my partner leaned back in her chair, smiled and took a deep, contented breath, just as Kinsey dropped by our table once again.

“Everything all right?” she asked.

“It is now,” said my dining partner.

The Black Olive

125 E. Jackson Blvd

Jonesborough

788-3618

Sun-Thu 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Fri-Sat 11 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Available on Facebook

and social media

Credit cards accepted