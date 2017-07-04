Work begins on new Dairy Queen

So far, the work has been limited to preparing the ground, with precise measurements marked with paint and with metal stakes pounded into the ground. Two track hoes have also been at work on the property.

The site was formerly occupied by Sam Snead Tire Store and that building was demolished several months ago. The lot is vacant and is in a B-2 zone for arterial business.

The location should be a good one for an ice cream vendor. It is adjacent to the Tweetsie Trail and across the street from Elizabethton High School.

It is being developed by Fourteen Foods of Minneapolis. The plan calls for a building that will include 72 indoor seats for customers and a patio with 20 seats.

The company has a newly erected sign on the property stating it is hiring and gives its email address to apply: http://fourteenfoods.com. By going to the employment link on the webpage, a store locator link is reached. When the store locator link is clicked, the new restaurant in Elizabethton is the first icon from the left. It only indicates that the restaurant will be “opening soon.”

The company said it operates 205 Dairy Queen restaurants in Alabama, Florida, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee and Wisconsin.