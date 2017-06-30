The Roots Will Grow On You

I have seen my dining partner in action without that first “cuppa joe” in her. Remember Oz’s Wicked Witch unleashing the flying monkeys? Hot, fresh, black and NOW will do, thank you.

The other day, through a drive-by glance, my dining partner discovered that Johnson City had a new restaurant/coffee house in operation.

The Roots Vietnamese Restaurant & Coffee Lounge had opened with little fanfare back in April. Since then they had been steadily acquiring a very loyal fan base. Though initially offering regular and artisan fresh-ground coffees to the public, Roots then began offering a limited but comprehensive menu featuring Vietnamese cuisine.

This last was enough to attract the attention of the rest of the dine-around bunch. Hey presto, we all decided on a dinner date.

At first glance, The Roots’ décor is decidedly minimalist and industrial. The tables and seating, though user-friendly, are unremarkable except for the bright yellow color used on some of the chairs. What was booth seating is now transformed into settees and there’s a waist-high countertop along the front windows with some “Fort Bragg Functional” seating parked there as well.

The Roots menu is a front ’n’ back with appetizers on the front, entrees and the rest on the back. We decided to order meals for the group as a whole and not individually.

My choosing was the goi cuon, fresh spring rolls ($5.95) as an appetizer, and of course the signature dish of Vietnam, a bowl of pho ($8.95) with rare filet mignon as the protein kicker and a frosty glass of da chanh ($1.95), fresh-squeezed lemonade. My dining partner decided we needed more appetizers, and added a plate of the cha gio, fried egg rolls ($9.95) and a banh xeo, Vietnamese crepe ($11.95). Next was com thit nuong ga, chicken and rice ($9.95). The last order was from the Carnivore who felt we didn’t have enough protein in our Southeast Asian smorgasbord and added an order of bun cha gio thit nuong, char-grilled pork with egg rolls ($9.95).

Every dish was made to order and delivered tableside in about 10 minutes.

The spring rolls were well done, several fat boiled shrimp sharing a rice noodle blanket with shredded pork, lettuce, bean sprouts and fresh mint, some peanut sauce nearby for dipping.

The fried egg rolls were another matter.

Gently pan-frying or baking the noodle wrapper surrounding such a delicately flavorful mixture of ground chicken, carrots, lettuce, glass noodles and fresh mint would have been infinitely preferable to dunking them in a fry pot. Inflicting the latter method of cookery on this dish snuffed out the delectable flavor mélange within, leaving behind only a taste of fry oil, and charred fry oil at that.

Fortunately, the Vietnamese crepe more than made up for the disappointing egg rolls.

Shrimp, pork, bean sprouts, sliced onions and mung beans nestled inside a light and fluffy pan-fried crepe, with lettuce, mint and cilantro on the side.

Yum.

Com thit nuong, the chicken and rice dish was quite good. Though the use of chicken thigh meat made the dish less enjoyable to our white meat-loving friend the Retiree, the rest of us found it to be excellent, more so when paired with diced fresh vegetables, a fried egg and some steamed and broken rice.

The Carnivore made sure we all got a taste (in my case, just a taste) of his pork and egg rolls noodle dish. Interestingly, the egg rolls here were better than the ones served as our appetizer, and the char-grilled pork was out of this world.

My bowl of pho (pronounced “fuh”) was listed on the menu as “beef rice noodle soup.” What I had in front of me was a bowl of excellence, so well-made you could almost taste the care and the time it took to prepare Vietnam’s signature dish.

Though I initially thought nothing could improve on the scratch-made beef broth’s excellence, the added slices of rare filet mignon, each cooked to a turn in the broth itself, did just that.

By the time the last morsel of beef and stray bean sprout was swept up from our dinner table, the dine-around bunch and I had pretty well made up our minds that, deep-fried egg rolls aside, The Roots Vietnamese Restaurant & Coffee Lounge was here to stay in Johnson City, and not just for their coffee. See if you don’t agree.

The Roots Vietnamese Restaurant & Coffee Lounge

600 North State of Franklin Rd.

Johnson City

328-0823

Mon – Sat 10 a.m. -9 p.m.

Sun 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Closed Wednesday

Available on Facebook

Credit cards accepted