Tri-Cities' distilleries absent from Tennessee Whiskey Trail

But not every Tennessee distillery made the lineup.

East Tennessee is well-represented along the Tennessee Distillers Guild’s Whiskey Trail, with numerous stops in Gatlinburg and Cocke County, but the Tri-Cities area was completely omitted from the Trail.

For a whiskey operation to make the list, it had to be a member of the Tennessee Distillers Guild, a classification all the Tri-Cities’ distilleries lack.

Jonesborough’s Tennessee Hills Distillery is the only “whiskey” maker in the region, while Kingsport’s Hook & Ladder Distillery and Piney Flat’s East Tennessee Distillery classify their beverages as legal moonshine.

Despite the exclusion, Heath Clark, owner of H. Clark Distillery and spokesman for the Guild, said the Trail is always looking to expand its membership.

“We’d love to (expand),” Clark said. “They’re welcome to join the Guild at anytime and hopefully they will. I’ve distributed in Johnson City before and it’s got a rich heritage up there.”

But not being part of the promotion certainly hasn’t discouraged Stephen Callahan, owner of Jonesborough’s Tennessee Hills Distillery.

Callahan said he recently launched Craft Tennessee, a brand to raise awareness of all the Tri-Cities’ craft beverage products.

“The whole aim of it is basically an initiative to make people more aware to drink Tennessee Craft, which could be breweries, it could be distilleries and it could be wineries,” Callahan said. “It’s almost like a side apparel brand I came up with, with hats, shirts and koozies.”

While he’s still persuading local beverage producers to buy in to the Craft Tennessee brand, Callahan said the products will soon be available for purchase at his distillery on Fox Street.

Callahan cited a few reasons that have kept him from joining the Distillers Guild, including the $1,000-plus price of membership.

With the Guild’s inclusion of large operations like Jack Daniels and George Dickel, Callahan said he’s curious how successful the Trail will be at attracting visitors to smaller distillers around the state.

“It’s only going to benefit us if they promote it the same way as the Kentucky Bourbon Trail. It has to be a collective draw. It can’t be centered on Jack Daniels. It can’t be centered on the big guys who pay a lot of money,” Callahan said.

“I’m kind of wanting to sit back and see how it goes for the next month to see what kind of response it gets.”

In 1999, the Kentucky Distillers’ Association launched the 10-stop Kentucky Bourbon Trail, which has drawn nearly 2.5 million visitors from all 50 states and 25 countries the past five years, according to its website.

The Tennessee Whiskey Trail’s 25 stops include 11 distilleries in East Tennessee, 13 in Middle Tennessee and one in Memphis.

The Tennessee Distillers Guild was officially formed in 2014 and is intended to showcase the state’s whiskey industry, valued at $691 million in 2015.

Visitors can get a free passport booklet on www.tnwhiskeytrail.com to collect stamps at each distillery along the Trail. Those who collect all 25 stamps will receive a commemorative gift to mark their achievement, as well as have their name listed on the Trail’s website.

Clark said the Trail can be completed at any time, while those with aspirations of completing the whole trail can view a 10-day itinerary on www.tnwhiskeytrail.com.

In the meantime, don’t be surprised to see Tennessee Hills Distillery soon show up along the Trail’s route.

