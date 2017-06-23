Mike Blevins did much more than just make great barbecue

That was the way it was on Friday when the friends of Mike Blevins reminisced about him. Blevins, 67, died on June 15 after a hard struggle with cancer.

Blevins was well known in the community. For 38 years he had operated Mike's Bar-B-Q & Sub Shop at 2591 Shady St. But he was as known for his generosity and honesty as he was for making great barbecue.

He worked hard and built up a good business, but he also knew how to have fun and knew how to give back to his community.

Many of his friends had known him since they were boys who would stop by his barbecue stand and enjoy his welcoming personality — and occasional free hamburger. That was how Kevin Osborne got to know him. Kevin now works for the Mountain City Water Department, but when he was a 10-year-old boy, he found a friend and caring adult in Mike Blevins.

Unlike many adults, Mike was welcoming and enjoyed having the boys meet up at his business.

"I remember he had an old van on the property. We used to wash that old van for him and he would let us drive it around the property, even when we were only 12 or 13," Kevin said. "Other times he would give us hamburgers for washing the van."

Needless to say, the boys kept the van spotless.

Another one of the boys was Jeff Tester. Jeff has a wealth of memories of Mike and his food. When he was only 7 or 8 he had his tonsils taken out. The first time he was able to go out and eat after the surgery, Jeff said he asked to go to Mike's for some of his creamy frozen custard.

Jeff, like many boys, spent a lot of time at the restaurant, but Jeff was the only one chosen by Mike to take over the important job of smoking the meat.

"I was about 18, he just came up and asked me."

Mike had always smoked all of his own meat. He got very good at it over the years and learned a lot about slow cooking. It was valuable information, but it was a lot of work too. Mike would sometimes work nearly all night when he was smoking meat.

All of his friends said Mike was a good judge of character, and that was true when he picked Jeff to become his smoker. Jeff is still performing the job 22 years later.

"I remember the first time I burned some of the meat," Jeff said of his beginning. "Mike said we will get some more meat and we won't burn it this time. … We got along real good. Mike was as easy a person to work for as you could ever work for.”

Another person who found Mike to be a good employer was Melissa Hackney.

She started working in his restaurant in 1998. He saw she was the dependable person he was searching for, and made her the manager. She remained an employee until he got sick and had to close the restaurant in 2015.

Mike was as good to his employees as he was to the boys who liked to spend time at Mike's. One time he even shut down the restaurant and took his employees to Gatlinburg, paying for all the costs.

With Melissa's efficiency as a manager, Mike was able to enjoy some time away from work. In his leisure time, Mike liked to hunt, fish, load ammo and many other outdoor activities.

When he played, it was often with Dan Taylor, who with his brother Doug Taylor is co-owner of TNT Outdoors. Mike enjoyed hunting deer and fishing in Watauga Lake.

One of Dan's favorite stories is the time Mike went to the lake by himself.

Like many experienced boaters, he backed his Toyota truck and trailer into the water to hook up the boat. It was cold and he left the engine running to keep his pet dachshund warm. He accidentally bumped the truck, causing it to run over the chocks and back down into the lake. He said the engine ran and the lights stayed on for quite a while.

Dan and Mike took about three to four trips a year to Southport, North Carolina, near Wilmington. He owned a house and a boat there and they enjoyed participating in fishing tournaments. One of their favorites was the U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament, which is held in Southport.

But as Mike became more successful and spent money on things he enjoyed, he also gave more to the community. He always gave away food to those in need and found other ways to help.

"He was always there to help when there was a need," Hackney said, "but he never wanted any credit. He was just a good man."

Bill Brookshire, chairman of the Johnson County Republican Party, said Mike was a strong Republican and was always willing to help the local party.

Brookshire is also the president of Johnson County Bank, and the restaurant did its banking with him.

"He got to know the bank employees very well and was always very friendly and kind to them," Brookshire said. Whenever Mike had a financial transaction with the bank, Bill said "his handshake was all that was needed. You could count on his word."

Gerald Buckles, who was a principal and superintendent in the Johnson County School System during a long career, said Mike was also very good to the schools.

But he wasn't perfect, Hackney said.

"He wasn't very good with his hands or with electricity," she said. "One day he was trying to fix the fryer. We told him to unplug it, but he said it was broken so there wasn't any electricity going through it."

Then his metal tool hit a hot wire.

"Blue sparks shot out," Melissa said. It was not the only time Mike would create blue sparks while trying to repair something, Melissa said.

Enter Jason Pass, who owns JP Electrical, who did several electrical jobs for Mike in recent years.

A couple of years ago, Jason and his wife, Codi, went to Mike's for dinner and found it closed and a real estate sign indicating the business was for sale.

Jason and Codi visited Mike right away. They learned he was sick, but he started talking business with them. Soon, he pulled out his business records to show them how much the business was worth.

"I think he was afraid he would have to sell it to someone out of town who would just want to tear it down," Jason said.

Like Brookshire, Jason and Codi found Mike to be a man of his word and more. They said he shared all of his recipes and secrets with them. There was even more to his business generosity.

Codi had worked in the medical field and had no knowledge about running a restaurant. But she had to run the business during the day because Jason still has his electrical business.

Mike provided help and encouragement to Codi.

"He was an honest and good man. There were times when I needed help and I called him. Even when he felt bad, he was always here in a few minutes to help," Codi said.