A new name and new faces for an old favorite

This may be the reason La Herencia Taqueria restaurant’s new moniker is Tacos & Grill Mexican Cuisine.

Although the name change may be due to change of ownership, having an anglicized brand like Tacos & Grill is good business. The new name is more recognizable to first-time customers and also for the established clientele.

Whatever its name is, this tidy and successful California-style Mexican restaurant is still a popular place to eat, and still cannily situated between a car wash and a Laundromat on Johnson City’s East Oakland Avenue.

The Tacos & Grill folks are truly adept at creating real, authentic Cali-Mex cuisine as well as some tasty Caribbean numbers in a restaurant of minimal square footage. Behind the checkout counter, the kitchen seems crowded with just four people cooking in it. In front of it, the dining room seats just 24 appreciative souls at six tables.

Despite a change to store operations (hours are the same, but on Tuesday through Sunday), things have stayed just as they were. The service is still as friendly and professional, as the dine-around bunch and I found out when we stopped by for a lunch date recently.

Having arrived at noon, we were confronted by a dining room filled to capacity by diners and those picking up take-out orders. Fortunately, we hadn’t long to wait. We were met by a friendly young man named Filo who found us a recently vacated table to use. It was simplicity itself to order from Tacos & Grill’s descriptive and colorful menu, especially with Filo there to assist.

Uncharacteristically, the Carnivore had been Mr. Grumpy on the drive over; the Dieter informed us he’d missed breakfast that morning.

My friend remedied his deficiency by ordering a Tacos & Grill’s burrito breakfast ($4.75). The Dieter stuck with lunch, choosing the chicken quesadilla ($8.50), while my dining partner opted for three Tacos & Grill tacos ($2.00 each) filled with either chicken, grilled beef or slow-cooked carnitas pork. Once again letting my eyes overrule my stomach, I decided the Cuban sandwich ($9.50) would suit me just fine. Filo and the kitchen staff had our orders ready within 10 minutes and, favorite beverages in hand; we all sat down to lunch.

The Carnivore’s burrito breakfast was a soft, flour tortilla filled with some mildly spicy chorizo sausage, scrambled egg and some rice. Very nice indeed; doubly so with a cold glass of Tacos & Grill hibiscus-infused water ($2). The Dieter’s carnitas quesadilla was stuffed full of slow-cooked and savory pork, which matched well with a $2 glass of pineapple water. My dining partner was in heaven enjoying the variety of her “taco trifecta,” especially the asada-style grilled beef and a lovely cantaloupe-flavored fruit drink tinted like a summer sunset.

Having eyes that are bigger than my stomach isn’t so bad. After all, that’s what doggie bags were created for.

Tacos & Grill’s Cuban sandwich is a substantial cuss, combining thin-sliced lean smoked ham, slow-cooked pork shoulder, Swiss cheese, dill pickles and a good squirt of yellow mustard on a foot-long and sawn-in-half lengthwise loaf of Cali-Mex peasant bread. My dining partner deftly removed my need for the doggie bag by cutting my lunch into four pieces and sharing it around the table.

The bunch of us found it to be a truly outstanding and flavorful sandwich.

Filo and the rest of the team at Tacos & Grill Mexican Cuisine did a masterful job creating four delicious examples of California-Mexican cuisine for the dine-around bunch and I to enjoy. Why not stop in and see what they can cook up for you?

Tacos & Grill Mexican Cuisine

2530 E. Oakland Avenue

Johnson City

483-3665

Tue-Sun 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Available on Facebook

& social media

Credit cards accepted