Elizabethton Farmers Market getting bigger

The Elizabethton Downtown Farmers Market held its third session on Tuesday in the public parking lot between the First Christian Church and the Elizabethton Police Department and a lot more space is being taken by the booths.

It was rainy during the first session and there was not much fresh produce grown yet, but there were plenty of shoppers for the eight booths that set up for the May 30 opening.

On Tuesday, there were about 17 booths set up and more items for sale for the even larger number of customers who came to shop.

There were vegetables and greens that had been grown in greenhouses and hydroponically, and there were plenty of canned goods and other treats.

The vendors included Angie Sheek of Sheek Treats in Elizabethton, who said she sold locally grown produce produced with organic methods. She also sold healthy dog treats, made with carrots, wheat flour, peanut butter and other good ingredients. She even made a bone-shaped birthday cake.

Another produce grower who has a separate line is Harry's Hot Sauce, of Linville, N.C. He grows hydroponic greens.

"They are so fresh they are still growing," he said as he lifted a plant out of its growing medium. He also has a wide variety of sauces, including what he believes to be the world's only pepper-infused caramel sauce. He said the spicy sauce makes for a delicious treat on ice cream, with the frozen dessert freezing your tongue while the peppery caramel warms it up.

Another unique offering is his spicy apple butter. His one-of-a-kind Harbecue sauce is a melding of Northern and Southern barbecue sauce, with vinegar, mustard tomato bases and several ingredients that keep exploding on your tongue at different times.

For more classic spices, Sassy's Herbs and Spices, owned and operated by Shirley J. Chapman, makes all of its wide assortment of spices and herbs, including unique blends for chili and other classics.

Chapman said the secret to their spices is freshness and placing them in glass bottles that are not transparent to light. These bottles can keep the spices fresh for a long time, but don't worry about how old the spices are. Sassy’s about sold out its stock during last weekend's Covered Bridge Festival and is making new batches.