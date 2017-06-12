Collaborative Cardinal Park Red Ale quenching thirst for 3rd straight year

It was nearly four years ago when Johnson City Cardinals General Manager Tyler Parsons and Johnson City Brewing’s Eric and Kat Latham sat down inside a tap room and discussed forming a collaborative craft beer.

The obvious goal for both parties was to boost their respective brands, but the unequivocal consensus was to create a crisp, refreshing summertime ale, a beer enjoyable at the ballpark and at a beach.

Now, heading into its third season on tap, the Cardinal Park Red Ale’s popularity continues to boom.

“It’s a perfect partnership because as organizations, we both look to work together with other local groups, companies and organizations,” Eric Latham said.

Parsons concurs, saying, “When you can take two great things and combine them together and make a unique partnership like that, it's very symbiotic in the sense that we both help each other with that stuff.”

According to Latham’s recollection, Parsons was visiting his tap room in 2014 and happened to taste-test an experimental blonde ale batch he had just concocted that included some citrus-y hops.

“As per usual, we kind of talked and said, ‘We should make a beer together!’ And (Parsons) said, (that experimental batch) is a really good one. What about it? So I said great we’ll do it!,’” Latham said.

Parsons provided some input on the collaboration, specifically requesting the beer have a red tint to relate to the Johnson City Cardinals colors.

Instead of using artificial colors, Latham chose to infuse a special roasted barely that organically created the signature red tint.

“We did have input on flavor. We sat down with Eric really and laid out that we were kind of looking for a summer-flavored beer,” Parsons said.

“We were looking for something like a summer-type beer with some fruity flavors in it. They came out with that, we tweaked it once or twice, but there really wasn't a whole lot of (changes). We tried it the first time and we were like, 'This is pretty much what we're looking for.'”

One year later and the Cardinal Park Red Ale was officially born.

“Turns out, now in our third year of making the beer, it’s one of our most popular beers,” Latham said.

Providing a rough estimate, Latham said his company will likely brew about 16 barrels, equal to nearly 500 gallons, of Cardinal Park Red Ale just this season.

Parsons said the unique partnership made the Cardinals one of the first Minor League Baseball teams in the whole system to have its own craft beer.

“We were really the first team in the state of Tennessee to (have our own craft beer), but the first Appalachian League team, as well. I think there's 10 or 11 teams now that have their own beer, but we were one of the first five that did it in the whole Minor League system,” Parsons said.

Parsons and Latham’s partnership has recently been highlighted in articles on CraftBeer.com and Ben’s Biz, an official Minor League Baseball blog.

In recent years, the collaboration between baseball teams and brewers has sparked in popularity.

In May, a few Milwaukee Brewers players will work with MillerCoors’ Master Brewers to develop a beer to be served at the Major League Baseball team’s ballpark.

Meanwhile, the popularity of Cardinal Park Red Ale has yet to peak, according to Parsons.

With last year’s addition of “The Perch,” which a social area for group outings, beer sales at TVA Credit Union Ballpark are flourishing.

“For us, beer sales have grown since we started in 2014,” Parsons said. “We've close to doubled last year and doubled the year before. It just keeps going in that direction as we draw a younger demographic out there. People who want to come out to the ballpark want to have an experience, not just watch a baseball game.”

While about 20 to 25 different beers will be on tap at the ballpark this season, it’s a surefire bet that Cardinal Park Red Ale will be one of the top sellers.

Cardinal Park Red Ale is currently available at most local tap houses and various restaurants around Johnson City. You can definitely find it at the Johnson City Brewing Company’s Tap Room at 257 E. Main St.

Latham said Cardinal Park Red Ale will be available at least through September.

The Johnson City Cardinals will kick off its season June 22 at home against the Bristol Pirates.

