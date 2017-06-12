Boone Street Market gets green light for expansion

Floor plans and computer renditions show the plans to expand the market forward to nearly twice its current size in order to offer more local products. The plans show the sales area expanding to encompass two current handicap parking spaces and the brick plaza in front of the current sales floor and a proposed office addition to a 10-foot office space added on to the side of the building.

Jonesborough Locally Grown, which manages the market, brought the idea to last month’s meeting for the town’s consideration since the town owns the building. In May’s meeting, Alderman Chuck Vest said he wanted to make sure the design was done right since the building is one of the first things visitors see when they come into town.

The plans include a functioning garage door as a hint of the building’s past as a gas station and another large window on the front of the building. Mayor Kelly Wolfe said he thinks the designs retain the charm of the building, but warned that help from the Carter County Work Camp labor crew may not be available for this project.

The town has used inmate labor in the past for projects like completing the Jonesborough Seniors Center and doing renovations to the International Storytelling Center, and has several projects lined up for inmate labor in the future that will make the labor unavailable to work on the expansion project for the market.

“(It is) my firmly held belief that we have the potential to overcommit ourselves with that crew, and there are several projects lined up before this one that we have committed to do,” Wolfe said. “We are making no commitment for this inmate labor to be used on this project as part of this decision to work with you all.”

Jonesborough Locally Grown president Dana York said that in order to increase a profit margin, the market needs a bigger sales floor in order to sell more goods. The market currently sells products from about 90 local farmers and has to turn farmers away each year due to lack of space for product.

York said with the town crew to help with labor, Jonesborough Locally Grown would need to raise about $55,000 for the project, but without, she said it’s looking more like $75,000 through fundraising. She said the organization has already raised about $20,000 in the past couple of weeks toward the project.

Looking at the floor plans, Operations Manager Craig Ford also warned that the plans to expand the office space could be marred by some underground gas tanks that may be in the area where the expansion is supposed to be.

“It would cost probably more than $55,000 to abate that area and get it ready to actually build on,” Ford said.

Ford said he didn’t remember exactly where the tanks are underground, but said they were close to the building, from what he remembered. He said crews will have to probe the area to find the three or four tanks before building in that area can begin.

