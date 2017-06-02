Dining at Bello Vita: Life is Beautiful

Our bunch’s recent get-together at Johnson City’s Bello Vita restaurant was the place for us to watch our friend giving his taste buds a workout.

Bello Vita is a cozy little Italian restaurant shoehorned into a deceptively nondescript storefront in north Johnson City. The name translates as “Beautiful Life.” The decor is understated but attractive, the staff briskly professional, and the ambiance is as comfortable as your favorite armchair.

This oasis of the beautiful life sprang from the mind and effort of Chef Sammy Rugovac, a remarkably deft and facile restaurateur, whose skill at cards was surpassed only by his culinary wizardry. After Rugovac passed on recently, his two sons, Amel and Ardjian, took control and kept this oasis called Bello Vita, the Beautiful Life, flourishing.

Our adventure began when the Carnivore invited me, my dining partner and the Dieter to supper at Bello Vita. Twenty minutes later we were all seated in Bello Vita’s dining room, with our server taking our drink orders and assisting with the menu where needed.

For openers, we ordered an antipasto ($8.99) to share between us. Leading off in the entrée category, my dining partner ordered Bello Vita’s Chicken Piccata ($15.99). I decided fish was my dish, as in the Salmon Fiorentina ($17.99). The Dieter opted for Gamberi Marinati ($18.99) and the Carnivore chose the Calamari Fra Diavolo ($17.99).

Since Amel and Ardjian prepare all their dishes to order, we had 20 minutes in which to enjoy sharing a molto delicioso antipasto with the house’s excellent Italian garlic bread ($2.99).

The Dieter’s Gamberi Marinati did not disappoint. The brothers had marinated shrimp the size of your little finger in a tasty vinaigrette, then basted them on the grill with a marinade reduction along with broccoli florets, sectioned mushroom caps and just enough garlic to give the dish some zing.

My dining partner’s chicken piccata was a breast of chicken sautéed in a lemon juice and white wine, then served in a sauté reduction dotted with capers on a heated plate. Marvelous. The reduction provided just the right astringency to cleanse the palate after each bite.

The Carnivore was in heroic struggle with his calamari, only this time his cooked squid showed up Fra Diavolo style, as in spicy-hot enough to make you sit up and take notice.

What I noticed was the fine sheen of perspiration on the Carnivore’s brow as he did battle with the overheated monster from the deeps, only pausing from time to time to mop up stray traceries of the diavolo sauce with a piccolo scarpa of garlic bread.

My Salmon Fiorentina, you ask? Chef Amel first poached a filet of salmon then sautéed it with fresh, torn spinach leaves in his lemon and white wine reduction, and served the filet on the spinach topped with a melting of aged provolone cheese.

To say I lingered long dining on this entrée would be inaccurate. I positively dawdled.

Well, our enjoyment of the Rugovac brothers’ tour de force whetted the dine-around bunch’s taste for another stroll through Bello Vita’s menu, which occurred just two days later. This time, we had the entire bunch along, the Retiree deciding to join us after listening to rapturous descriptions of our previous trip.

The collective appetites of the five of us chose a selection of goodies from the back of the menu: another antipasto (mine $8.99), followed by a Carnivore-mandated meatball and bacon pizza ($10.99) and a Dieter-mandated spinach and broccoli calzone ($7.99). The Carnivore felt that wasn’t enough food and ordered of eggplant rotini ($14.99), “just to make sure.”

Antipasto, pizza, calzone and eggplant rotini arrived in order. The antipasto was as good as the last one we enjoyed. The meatball and bacon pizza was a delight, with Bello Vita’s delicious meatballs sliced thin and scattered over a coating of the house red sauce along with chunks, (chunks, mind you) of thick center-cut smoky bacon.

The added onions and mushrooms were a delicious afterthought, as was the feta cheese crumbled in with the aged mozzarella and parmesan cheese. I didn’t get to taste the veggie calzone, but the Dieter, the Retiree, and my dining partner assured me it was very good indeed. I did have some of the delectable eggplant rotini, which the Carnivore was alternating with bites of the pizza.

Amel, Ardjian and the hardworking, professional staff of Bello Vita are to be commended for making Sammy Rugovac’s dream of the “Beautiful Life” come true. Bello Vita gets a unanimous “Recommended” from the dine-around bunch and the Mystery Diner. No matter which end of their menu you start from, your life will take a turn for the beautiful.

Bello Vita

2827 North Roan Street

Johnson City

282-8600

Mon 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Tue – Fri 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Sat 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Sun 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Available on Facebook

and social media

Credit cards accepted