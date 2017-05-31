New food cart brings French Caribbean, soul food into downtown Johnson City

But once customers try an item off the menu, it’s hard for them to forget.

Shab’s Snack, a small business operated by Mickael Phirmis and Michael Forney, offers a savory blend of French Caribbean cuisine and local soul food. Phirmis owns the business and Forney helps with the cooking and other aspects of the business.

Last Friday, Phirmis cooked crepes, a thin, pancake-like pastry that can be served as a dessert or a main course, for pedestrians walking along Main Street. Phirmis poured batter onto a circular hot plate and cooked the crepes until they were sufficiently golden-brown. The piping-hot crepes were then topped with a customers’ choice of eggs, cheese, bacon, sausage or even vegetarian options.

The pair is sub-leasing the space in The Main Place and hope to eventually buy a permanent location in downtown Johnson City. They have been eyeing a property near Main Street Pizza Company.

Together, Phirmis and Forney call themselves the Caribbean Soul Brothers, and each brings his own culinary specialty to the business.

Originally from the island of Saint Martin, Phirmis traveled to Johnson City with his wife, who is doing her medical residency at East Tennessee State University.

Phirmis started his own food truck while he was still living in Saint Martin.

“I did really well back home because I was the only one with a food truck,” Phirmis said, “and people just like the fact that ‘Wow, we can go to the food truck,’ you know?”

Forney, meanwhile, grew up on Wilson Avenue in Johnson City. He brings an Americanized flair to the menu, which changes day-by-day. Last week, Forney cooked Creole grilled chicken with white jasmine rice, potato salad and baked beans.

The business has been around for a few weeks now, and Phirmis said that because the cart is new, business has been picking up slowly.

“It’s not great, but I can’t complain,” Phirmis said. “I made enough to pay for the rent at least. ... but it’s picking up. Every day I get new faces, new people coming around.”

Phirmis would like to continue the mobile aspect of the business once they get a permanent location, possibly by offering catering services. He also hopes the cart can eventually occupy a space at the Johnson City Farmers Market.

“Right now we’re here month-to-month until we can find a steady place,” Forney said. “Or a little small spot that we can turn into something.”

At the moment, the cart is at 120 W. Main St. inside The Main Place, and is open Tuesday through Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Savory crepes range in price from $5 to $7 and sweet crepes from $4 to $8.