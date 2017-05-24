The Flavors of Thailand Fill Doeville’s Monsoon

The tree, in colder months, occupies a spot in a tiny building on Highway 67 in the community of Doeville, in the far northeastern corner of Tennessee. The restaurant is called Monsoon, and Prayoon opened it in the year 2000 to bring Thai cooking to Johnson County.

Herb and vegetable gardens surround the unassuming structure. Pepper plants spring forth from southeast Asian seeds. Basil flourishes, after the seeds are sprouted just up the road, under constant watch from the talented students and teachers at the Johnson County High School Vocational Center.

“Johnson County is my home,” says Prayoon, known to her customers as Mel, which, she says, means “cat” in Thai. “When I go back to Thailand, I get homesick for East Tennessee,” she adds.

For her first job in Thailand, Prayoon climbed trees to pick coconuts. When she was nine, her mother died in childbirth. Prayoon quit school to take care of her new brother, chewing rice and bananas for him with no baby food available. That brother died of malaria at age five.

“In America,” she says, “if you work hard, you can have everything.” She and her daughter Rachel, who will eventually take over the business, are in constant motion, all day and evening, turning out egg rolls stuffed with Johnson County cabbage, spring rolls sweetened with tropical pineapple, and all manner of Thai curries.

“Thai food is complicated,” she tells us. “You have to love it to do this. The main thing is to be calm and don’t panic.”

When she made $25 on her first day, she knew she had made the right decision in opening Monsoon.

“Every day when I turn on the sign, I pray that God will send me good people,” she tells us. “And He has. Food makes people happy. From the first bite, you can tell.”

We don’t order at Monsoon. Prayoon and Rachel just feed us. They bring Phad Thai, the noodle dish flavored with peanuts and tamarind. They bring, for our dessert, what they typically eat for breakfast, sweetened rice alongside slices of champagne mangoes. They bring Prayoon’s Hot Monsoon Sauce, made in a huge mortar and pestle with peppers, cilantro, lime juice, fish sauce, and palm sugar.

In April of 2011, a tornado ripped away part of the roof and the door of the restaurant. The business was closed for a month, and Rachel says her mother was so depressed when she couldn’t see her customers.

After the storm, the members of the First Christian Church in Mountain City organized a fund-raising dinner. The menu was totally Thai, and it helped repair the tornado’s damage.

Back in 2000, Prayoon named her restaurant Monsoon because she said it means a new beginning. Eleven years later, she began again.

Monsoon Thai and Exotic Foods

10630 Highway 67 West

Butler, Tennessee (in the Doeville community)

(423) 768-3327