Rains don't stop first Downtown Elizabethton Farmers Market

“This is a great start,” said Josh McKinney, a member of the Carter County Community Advisory Board that helped organize the market which will assemble every Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. in the public parking lot between First Christian Church and the Elizabethton Police Department.

McKinney said the customers were so eager to shop they were arriving at 4:30 p.m., during the time allotted for vendors to set up their booths. The first 100 customers were given cloth shopping bags, which were all taken by 5:10 p.m.

The shoppers were also eager to buy, quickly purchasing the items displayed for sale, from fresh produce to free range eggs to fresh meat, all grown on local farms.

Becky Hope and Steve Mallory of Hope Farms and Studio of Greeneville displayed beautiful produce. To get kale, spinach, beets, scallions and other vegetables this early in te year, they had to start the plants in greenhouses in February.

McKinney said the rain did have an impact on the number of vendors who participating in the first farmers market. “The rain did scare away some of them,” he said

In addition to the locally produced food, the market will also feature local music. One of the markets promoters, Donica Krebs, said the music, like the food will celebrate the region’s Appalachian heritage.

The honor of performing for the first Downtown Elizabethton Farmers Market went to Kelly Strickland, a member of the Dusty Travelers and a frequent performer at Jiggy Rays Pizzeria.