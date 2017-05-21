Unique food truck's success lies within a grandmother's recipe

Mimi’s Cookies N’ Creamery is a newer family owned and operated dessert truck servicing Johnson City. Since owner Jon Mills debuted the food truck in August of 2016, Mimi’s has become the only food truck that specializes in ice cream sandwiches in the downtown Johnson City area.

The story of Mimi’s began when Mills bought a truck to use for projects and to have something fun to work on. Together with his wife Megan, the two decided it would be fun to create an ice cream truck, becoming one of the few places downtown that provided ice cream.

“Jon and Megan knew they had something they could sell and something that could fill the void the city had,” employee Madisen Evans said.

Evans notes that the ice cream truck is one of a kind in town and that no one is doing ice cream sandwiches as a business, especially not the way they are doing it.

In the beginning, Mimi, Jon’s mother, made all the cookies, but soon they began selling more cookies than the retired 63-year-old could handle. After hiring a new full time baker to bake 300-500 cookies fresh everyday and combining those with Blue Bell ice cream, the truck’s success has taken off.

“Our secret is basically top-notch ice cream on handmade cookies,” Evans said.

Although this is the first full summer for the truck, business has remained booming. According to Evans, the business sees at least 100 customers a day in the downtown area.

“Well, it's been a lot since August,” Mills said. “On facebook we now have over 7,200 followers, so the amount we’ve grown since August has been insane. We have grown more that we ever thought we would since we thought this would just be something small and fun to do on the side, but now it's turned into a full business.”

With the increase of customers and work associated with the business, those involved with Mimi’s continue to find the job rewarding in ways besides income.

“[Working here] is really rewarding and fun, but it can also be stressful,” Evans said. “It’s only stressful because we strive very hard to put out the best product possible. If we can put out a consistently good and yummy product, then we will have something that people enjoy and will come back for.”

“I think serving the community is my favorite part of all this,” Mills said.

As a part of serving the community, Mills shared that a part of beginning Mimi’s was to be able to bless people. In trying to bless people, on Good Friday the truck made everything free for four hours.

“Over a thousand customers got free stuff and it was insane,” Mills said. “So besides [blessing people], I love the reactions of people when we give them their food. Everyone’s happy about ice cream and cookies, so just the reactions people have when they come to us is my favorite.”

Despite his lack of experience in food business, Mills has an optimistic view of the Mimi’s future as he plans to expand business to Knoxville, Boone and Asheville. Although he mulled upon moving the business indoors, he wishes to keep with the branding of a food truck.

“I would like to expand into Knoxville by the upcoming spring,” Mills said. “Just like how I partnered up with Yee-Haw Brewing Company, I’d like to do the same with a brewery in Knoxville. Then we could bring families and people to the brewery because who we are and what we do.”

Mills shared his need to work with other local companies and food trucks. Every Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the truck will share its lot with another food truck, allowing people grab lunch as well as a dessert. The ice cream truck also attends smaller food truck rallies in the area.

“We participate in the smaller [rallies] like the one that JRH Brewing has once a month,” Mills said. “The Sleepy Owl Brewery in Kingsport has one that we will go to on May 17. I think we work well [with other food trucks] since we are easy going and there’s not that many dessert trucks so we don’t have too much competition.”

Being a business that is based out of a truck, Mimi’s is always on the move. Their scheduling changes frequently, but Mills ensures that they post a weekly and day-to-day schedule on the business’ Facebook and Instagram pages.