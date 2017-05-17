DineJC works to promote local business and preserve landmarks

On May 23 at 6 p.m. at the Gallery, attendees will get a chance to sample the tastes that originate right here in Johnson City. Restaurants participating in this years event include: Cake Buds, Holy Taco, The Label, Main Street Pizza Company, Southern Craft, Sharp’s Deli, Tipton Street Pub, Wellington's, Wild Wing Cafe and Duck Taco Shop.

As far as beer goes, YeeHaw and JRH Breweries will be pouring.

According to Dianna Cantler, downtown development director for the Washington County Economic Development Council, the goal is simple: promoting local business, while also raising funds to “make Johnson City impossible to ignore.”

“We started this two years ago to fundraise for public arts,” Cantler said. “It was well-received.”

The proceeds of this event, which will be sponsored by Johnson City Development Authority, Ameriprise Financial and The Torbett Group, will go to the Achieving Landmark Status project to revitalize the sign on Commerce Street. The 60-foot-tall structure dates back to 1959 as Thomas Laguardia Jr.’s Giant Food Sign, and Dine JC believes it is important to promote the structure as Johnson City’s newest landmark.

The sign is located in the new King Commons Park, a project made possible by Johnson City’s flood mitigation efforts.

Cantler went on to say that promoting the local establishments in Johnson City is essential to not only introducing folks to the tastes the region has to offer, but also to continue bolstering the local economy on all levels.

“We’ve got a lot of local flavor that we want to introduce people to, and we want to introduce people to some of the new restaurants,” Cantler said. “It’s one of those things we do to showcase local restaurants and local vendors. Lot’s of these places also buy from local farmers.”

Entry into the event costs $25 in advance or $30 at the door and tickets are available online on Eventbrite, and at the Washington County Economic Development Council, 300 E. Main Street, Suite 406 from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.

For more information on the event, go to DowntownJC.com or call 423-202-3510.