Zachary’s Steakhouse gives the carnivore a push off the vegetable wagon

We’d spent the day antiquing in Kingsport and were driving through Colonial Heights when the Carnivore declared that he was hungry and that we should stop at a restaurant he knew of. His directions brought us to the front door of Zachary’s Steakhouse in a small shopping center.

My dining partner’s snide comment about backsliding novice vegetarians was politely ignored by the Carnivore, who was busy negotiating a table for the five of us with front-of-house manager Arlene. As we were being seated, the Carnivore let it be known that he had indeed tumbled off the vegetable wagon. One look at Zachary’s menu, and I could see just how far he’d fallen.

Zachary’s is truly a steakhouse, one that reminded me of those my family and I often frequented as I was growing up. Now, as then, the main protein source is beef cut into steak, grilled and served on a heated plate, with side orders of vegetables shunted to their proper and peripheral position. In addition to steaks, Zachary’s also had other protein sources like fish, chicken and pork on offer; something for the taste and tummy of any omnivore.

My dining partner, always one of the latter, ordered an onion, bacon and Swiss cheese (or “OBS”) burger ($8.99) with a side order of steak fries. The Retiree’s light choice was the grilled salmon salad ($10.99), while the Dieter picked the grilled chicken breast ($10.99) with steamed broccoli and rice. I wanted the Alaskan whitefish platter ($9.99) with side orders of fried okra and cornbread salad. The Carnivore chose a Zachary’s ribeye sandwich ($9.99) unencumbered with side orders, his favorite meal.

Arlene, pulling double duty as both hostess and kitchen enabler, made sure our meals made good time getting to our table.

My Alaskan whitefish was quite good, lightly breaded and deep-fried until just crispy outside and still flaky-moist inside. The cornbread salad was grittier than some I’ve had, but was properly mixed with chopped green peppers and onions plus diced tomatoes and spices, then laced with homemade ranch dressing. My fried okra was excellent as well. The Retiree’s grilled salmon made the perfect topping for her salad of mixed field greens, lettuce, tomato and onions. The Dieter was equally enthralled with her chicken breast, properly steeped with Zachary’s proprietary marinade and then grilled, the emerald green of the broccoli florets contrasting brightly with the dish’s steamed white rice. My dining partner savored her OBS burger, alternating every beefy bite with a crispy, ketchup-laden steak fry or two.

With the rest of us watching the unfolding tableau, the Carnivore began his meal by taking the lid off his ribeye sandwich and giving the beef inside a light dusting of ground black pepper. After cutting the sandwich in two, he picked up the first half, closed his eyes and took a big bite off one end. Eyes closed, our friend chewed the morsel with great concentration, making sure his entire palate got a good taste of bread, greenery and the ribeye steak. After several moments of mastication came the swallow and a contented sigh. The Carnivore opened his eyes, looked around the restaurant with a beatific smile on his face, and took another bite.

“Looks like our boy has come home,” said the Retiree.

This got nods from the dine-around bunch as well as the table of firefighters who’d been watching the whole thing from the next table. And all was right with the world.

Zachary’s Steakhouse

4223 Fort Henry Drive

Kingsport

239-8100

Mon-Sat 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Available on Facebook

Credit cards accepted