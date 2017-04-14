A weekend at Yong’s

It has been a while since my dine-around friends and I had been back to visit Yong Asia House in Gray. In that time, proprietor and chef Choon Pah Yong has made some changes to his menu, as well as a special weekly event for his patrons to enjoy.

The four of us arrived about 6 on a Saturday evening to a somewhat sparsely filled but still-comfortable Yong’s. Our hostess Ms. Adeline was still there and recognized the four of us right off, and we spent about five minutes catching up on events and family since last we met. Dear Ms. Joanne was our server once again, bustling about, taking drink orders, explaining the menu and treating the four of us like family.

Having polled the group about ordering some starters, I asked Joanne to bring us two of the vegetable rolls ($1.67 each) and a plateful of the Crab Rangoon (6 for $4.99).

The Dieter ordered the teriyaki combination plate ($13.99), while my dining partner chose the teriyaki chicken and shrimp ($10.99).

The Carnivore wanted Yong’s signature specialty dish, the Clay Pot Kimchi Delight ($12.99).

I was interested in getting reacquainted with Yong’s sushi bar, and decided on the spider roll ($8.59) and the shrimp tempura roll ($6.59).

Joanne was back with our appetizers in short order, which we all shared while waiting for our entrees to arrive. Yong’s Crab Rangoon was still as good as I remembered; you could taste the minced crab, garlic and touch of Worcestershire sauce mixed in the cream cheese filling, the deep-fried wonton ‘purse” surrounding it adding a nice crunchy and nutty note. The vegetable rolls were very good, much better than those I’d had there previously.

Joanne brought our entrées to table in about 20 minutes. Contrary to popular belief, spider roll sushi is not made with spider but crab, in this case a blue crab that has been caught just after shedding its shell. Cooked whole, the crab is wrapped in ‘nori,’ an edible seaweed paper, rolled in sticky sushi rice and (in this case) arranged artfully on a sushi platter along with the tempura shrimp roll that I had ordered. I found all of it delectable. My not-a-sushi fan dining partner even tried a piece of the tempura shrimp roll and pronounced it quite tasty indeed.

The Dieter enjoyed her teriyaki combination plate, especially how the rich sauce was matched perfectly with the chicken and shrimp and imparted a nice savory counterpoint to the beef.

My dining partner was also pleased with her version of the same dish that had shrimp and chicken but not the beef.

The Carnivore was transported by the numerous flavor elements in his Clay Pot Kimchi Delight, a flavorful mix of spicy hot Korean kimchi (marinated cabbage) folded with marinated beef slices, green and red bell pepper strips and tofu, cooked in a clay pot until scrumptious and served bubbling at table with a good portion of Yong’s fried rice.

From appetizers to the last forkful of rice and kimchi, the meal chef Yong provided for us was a culinary symphony of savory flavors and textures. We said as much to Joanne, who invited us back for a group tasting of the kitchen’s prowess the next day at Yong’s Sunday buffet and, uh, you might want to make reservations for it, please.

Taking the hint we reserved a table for the four of us; a good idea, because we showed up for Yong’s buffet at noon on Sunday to a packed house and folks waiting in line outside the restaurant. Sure enough, both Joanne and Adeline were there to have our server Hayden precede us to our reserved table just off the buffet line.

Now, I am not a fan of Chinese buffet-style “mega-choice” restaurants. Yong’s buffet is not one of these. Here the buffet only appears on Sunday, and then only for 3 1/2 hours.

The 25 or so buffet selections chef Yong has to offer here are varied enough that your taste buds can get a good workout.

For instance, my dining partner’s buffet plate contained almond crusted baked chicken, shrimp dumplings, a pork dim sum, some vegetarian egg foo young and Yong’s special fried rice.

The Dieter’s selections were artfully arranged on her plate; pork dim sum, almond crusted shrimp and blackened grouper.

The Carnivore’s plate was laden with three kinds of sushi, some sweet & sour tilapia, and a serving of spicy hot Hunan beef.

My plate featured a quantity of chilled peel & eat shrimp, a tasting selection from Yong’s sushi bar, two egg rolls and a fresh, crisp salad of field greens with leaf spinach and a spicy-sweet Thai dressing.

There were several desserts available, including a nicely tangy lemon cheesecake, eight different kinds of layer cake and a delicious, obviously homemade, pecan pie. The Sunday buffet’s price per person is a very reasonable $13.99 with drinks included.

This is the best Asian-style buffet in the Tri-Cities. In addition to the well-chosen variety of foods chef Yong has on offer, his buffet line is laid out correctly giving a gentle directional flow that allows all diners access to the entire buffet without a lot of standing around or cutting in line. Joanne, Adeline and the staff rotate the offerings regularly and keep the serving stations clean and neat, keeping the buffet clean, well-organized and appetizing.

Yong Asian House gets a “Recommended” from the Mystery Diner. It does not get any better than this, my friends. Be sure to try their Sunday buffet and see for yourself. Don’t forget to make reservations, please.

Yong Asian House

405 Roy Martin Road

Gray

232-1268

Tue-Thu & Sun 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. & 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

(Buffet Sun only 11 a.m. 2:30 p.m.)

Sat 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Closed Mon.

Available on Facebook

and at

www.yongasianhouse.com

Credit cards accepted

Reservations recommended