Jersey Mike’s Makes an Enjoyable Break for Lunch or Supper

Right now, my dining partner is doing all the preparation for refinishing the kitchen’s ceiling. This strenuous undertaking involves a ladder with my partner reaching above her head with stripper, patching compound, and a powered sander.

A sly comment of mine comparing her experience to that of Michelangelo’s work on the Sistine Chapel got an arch expression from her reminiscent of that worn by the artist’s patron, Pope Julius II condemning heretics to the stake.

After a trip to the home improvement emporium for more building materials, we decided to visit a favorite spot, Jersey Mike’s Subs for some lunchtime fare.

In business since 1956, Jersey Mike’s got its start in New Jersey (where else?), and was one of the first chain eateries to give Johnson City a try way back in the 1970s. I and a lot of other folks have been grateful ever since. They currently have two locations in town: one at Mountcastle Drive off North Roan Street, and the other in the Kroger Shopping Center on West State of Franklin Road.

I’ve found that Jersey Mike’s staff is always helpful and efficient; our server, the serene Ms. Christina, was no different. Christina patiently let us both have time with Jersey Mike’s posted menu board and make our sandwich choices.

I decided that a Jersey Mike’s Grilled Pastrami Reuben in the regular 12-inch length ($6.65) was what I needed. My dining partner, after due consideration, ordered a regular-sized Chicken Parmigiana sub (also $6.65) on a Jersey Mike’s white Italian bread.

My partner also suggested we get our orders to go, as she had a to-be-prepped kitchen ceiling waiting on her at home.

Christina was very efficient getting our orders ready. This impressed me so much I asked her to prepare a Jersey Mike’s Club Supreme sandwich in the six-inch mini-size ($5.75) for my lunch the next day. Sandwiches were bagged and ready to go inside of five minutes, and five minutes more found my dining partner and I on the road to our little construction site.

At home we unloaded the building supplies, then washed up and settled down to a leisurely afternoon lunch.

My dining partner’s chicken parmigiana sub sandwich had a breaded and baked white meat chicken tender on Italian bread topped with melted mozzarella and parmesan cheeses and slathered with Jersey Mike’s very good red marinara sauce. With all the yummies loaded into the regular 12-inch sandwich from Jersey Mike’s, you can make a lunch of half-now, and save the other half sandwich for later; getting two meals from one purchase, as my dining partner did.

The next day she found that the extra shelf time in the fridge allowed the flavors in her chicken parmigiana sandwich to concentrate and meld together, making it even better the second time around.

My grilled pastrami Reuben was also a hit with my dining partner, who’s not normally a big fan of this kind of sandwich; the flavors of rye bread and corned beef aren’t to her taste. I told her that, while pastrami and corned beef are similar, they differ in method of cookery; corned beef is boiled, pastrami smoked.

Also, I had my Reuben on the same Italian bread as her sandwich, so the taste of rye bread didn’t matter here. This convinced my dining partner to try some of my grilled pastrami Reuben. Her first bite led to a second, and then a third, at which point I gave my dining partner the other half of my sandwich. Just my way of making sure my partner was well-fed for the job ahead.

When ordering any of Jersey Mike’s cold sub sandwiches, make sure you get yours fixed “Mike’s Way.” Have Christina pile on the onions, lettuce, tomatoes, spices and don’t forget “The Juice,” Jersey Mike’s special blend of red wine vinegar and olive oil. You won’t want anything else on it.

For a lighter version, (how’s less than 650 calories sound?) you can get your regular Jersey Mike’s sub sandwich as a salad and pay the same price. Just tell Christina you want a “Sub in the Tub,” and have her put your sandwich insides and veggies in a salad bowl with all the fixings. Don’t forget your knife and fork.

Jersey Mike’s does five types of wraps ($7.25) and a kid’s meal (8 years and under, please) with a kid-sized sub, drink and cookie for just $5.55. Jersey Mike’s also does catering, which could make your attending the next ETSU Bucs basketball game even more enjoyable.

If you want a break from your current project, why do as we did? Stop by and say hello to Christina and the rest of the fine folks at Jersey Mike’s Subs.

Jersey Mike’s Subs

1805 W. State of Franklin Road

Johnson City

929-1221

Mon-Sat 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sun 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Available on Facebook

and at

www.jerseymikes.com

Credit cards accepted