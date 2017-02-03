Diner Finds Pho Perfection at KALM Bistro

My quest for the perfect bowl of Pho (pronounce “Fuh”), Vietnam’s version of beef noodle soup reached its culmination on a chilly night at KALM Bistro, a compact storefront restaurant in bustling downtown Gray, Tennessee. KALM Bistro has just six tables seating four guests each and a standup counter for another six in an area that at capacity can seem too cozy for some folks.

The very busy kitchen is not much bigger, and is separated from patrons by a low wall that invites peeking. Leighton or “Late” as he’s known, proprietor and bull cook of KALM Bistro makes it a point to greet his many guests, as he did with the dine-around bunch and I.

Our server Paris, a serenely attractive young lady, was very helpful with interpreting KALM Bistro’s menu for us. Vietnamese cuisine is definitely not just another kind of Chinese cooking. The cuisine’s nuances and differences of food textures, aromas and flavors has Southeast Asian, Indian and even French influence going for it. Take the appetizers we chose to start our meal. Cha Gio or summer roll (3 for $5) was most evocative of the typical Chinese pork egg roll.

It differed where it counted, in the ingredients. Minced pork, shrimp and mushrooms were featured in the mix. The method of cookery was also different, being pan-fried instead of deep-fried, as so many Chinese egg rolls often are. The vegetarian spring roll (4 for $4) had Thai overtones in its fried tofu, Asian veggies and vermicelli noodles, all wrapped in rice paper and served with an excellent peanut sauce.

The Banh Xeo (pronounced “Ban Show”) a wonderfully light crepe, (a type of thin pancake of French origin) was stuffed with pork, shrimp, diced green onion and bean sprouts then pan-fried until crispy. Paris showed us how to tear off a piece of the Banh Xeo, wrap it up in a crisp green lettuce leaf (Thai influence again) and eat it like a Vietnamese taco.

Truly magnifique. For our main course, the Dieter decided on a Banh Mi Thit Nuong ($5) a Vietnamese grilled marinated pork sandwich. My dining partner chose the Com Suon Nuong ($8), a Vietnamese rice dish with grilled pork chop filets. The Carnivore picked the Bun Bo Xao (pronounced “Bun Boh Shaow”) also $8, a noodle dish featuring sliced beef with onions and garlic. I, of course, had my Pho, in a small bowl ($7) specifically Pho Tai Chin Nam, or beef noodle soup with sliced eye of round steak, well-done beef brisket, and well-done flank steak as the protein source. In due course, our meals arrived and we set to work sharing them around with each other.

My dining partner’s rice dish started with Vietnamese broken rice (bits of rice kernels broken during harvest or processing), a filleted and grilled pork chop, and sliced cucumber, tomato, pickled carrot and daikon radish and chopped green onion. Nuoc mam pha, a Vietnamese dipping sauce was available if needed. All very enjoyable. The Carnivore’s Bun Bo Xao noodle dish was particularly toothsome, the marinated beef matching perfectly with the onions and garlic.

Take a bite of this Vietnamese delight, close your eyes and you’d swear you were in Avignon, France instead of Gray, Tennessee. The Dieter’s Banh Mi sandwich was very popular, in part because of the familiarity of the sandwich as food type, and how Vietnam’s version changed it into something different and delicious.

Take a baguette of French bread, spread it with KALM Bistro’s own house mayonnaise, add sliced cucumbers, daikon radish, pickled carrot and fresh cilantro, then pile on their grilled, marinated pork. Slice it three times so all four of the diners get a piece and then stand back.

Mine was so good I nearly asked Paris to bring me one for myself, but my bowl of Pho was waiting for me. Does perfection start with par-boiled beef bones, slowly simmered for hours with a bouquet of fragrant spices such as star anise, cinnamon, cardamom, cloves and coriander? Does it add in charred ginger and onion (charring gets rid of the onion’s naturally-occurring sulfuric acid, making it sweeter) and simmer some more, yielding a lovely pale golden broth redolent of beef and bone and the mysteries of the East? Do your best-quality rice noodles blanch in hot water for just about ten seconds, and no more? Is your eye of round steak and the other meats first boiled, next chilled until almost frozen, then sliced thin?

And do you, after adding your noodles and beef together with a big stack of fresh bean sprouts, jalapeno pepper rings, sliced sweet onion, Thai basil and cilantro leaves to your capacious bowl of that remarkable broth, offer thanks to the Soup Gods and to Leighton for creating this culinary masterpiece right in front of your eyes? I did.KALM Bistro has true Vietnamese Pho.

Chef Leighton has created a culinary masterpiece, and gets a “Recommend” for himself and his restaurant from the dine-around bunch and the Mystery Diner. Gentle readers, I invite you all to come by and sample Leighton’s other Vietnamese delights along with your own bowl of Pho perfection. KALM Bistro Vietnamese Cuisine

5205 Bobby Hicks Highway, Suite 4 Gray, Tennessee

207-0888

Mon, Wed-Sat noon – 10 p.m.

Sun noon – 8 p.m.

Closed Tue

Available on Facebook

and at kalmbistro.com

Credit cards accepted.