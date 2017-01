The dinner will be held on Feb. 25 from 4-7:30 p.m. at Jonesborough Middle School. The dinner is all you can eat, which includes spaghetti, salad, bread, dessert and a drink. For adults, it is $8 and for children under 12, it is $4. Take-outs also will be available.

For more information go to Jonesborough.com, call Jack Vanzandt at 423-948-0237 or email him at Jackvz@icloud.com.