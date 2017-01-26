Pardner's Bar-B-Que closed by state for tax collection

A popular Piney Flats barbecue restaurant has been seized by state tax officials over unpaid taxes.

Customers visiting Pardner’s Bar-B-Que & Steak on Wednesday were surprised to find a sign posted on the front door saying the property had been seized “for nonpayment of Tennessee State taxes” by the Tennessee Department of Revenue’s tax enforcement division.

Law enforcement officials were on site as workers changed the building’s locks.

According to state records, the principal officer of Pardners Bar B Que & Steak Restaurants Inc., is Carrie Bare of Piney Flats. In a call to the Press, Bare would not discuss the restaurant’s tax delinquency situation, but did identify herself as a member of the incorporation’s board.

Kelly Cortesi, communications director for the Department of Revenue, said it was against state law to disclose any information on specific tax collection cases, including the amount owed.

According to the Department of Revenue, if a liability is not paid or resolved within 40 days, an enforcement officer is assigned to the case. That officer will issue a final demand for payment, which gives the taxpayer 10 days to pay the liability.

A tax lien can also be filed to protect the state’s interest and will be noted on credit and financial reports.

Cortesi said the Department will work with property owners, based on their ability to pay, through payment plans.

