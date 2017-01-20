Something wild for 2017: Wild Wing Café comes to town

At the dawn of the 21st century, who’d have guessed that, just sixteen years later, you could dine in Downtown Johnson City and be able to choose from German, Korean, Mexican Fusion, Japanese/Asian, Italian or good old American cuisines, all within a few steps of one another? Now, a welcome addition to the mix has arrived in the form of the classic Southern sports bar. In this case, it is Charlotte, N.C.’s Wild Wing Café. The owners couldn’t have picked a better spot to set up shop. Wild Wing Café can be found at the Downtown corner of Wilson Avenue & South Commerce Street in what was the Sherwood auto agency building. The renovation work on the building’s interior has transformed an old Chevrolet dealership into an Industrial Chic masterpiece, complete with swooping ramp to a second floor that’s just right for parties and shows. The first floor’s dining room is built around a substantial central bar and greeter’s rostrum, with industrial-functional booths and tables spreading out to the four walls. In addition to several electronic displays tempting patrons with rotating advertisements of food, drink and upcoming entertainment, Wild Wing Café’s got a large flat-screen television positioned about every ten feet around the perimeter of the building, each one of them showing every type of sporting event you can think of. My dining partner had received positive reports about the place, the food and the service from her friends, so we decided to stop by for a late lunch and check things out. At 2:30 p.m. on our weekday, Wild Wing Café was about half-full and still busy. Our server Samantha (“Call me Sam”) conducted us to our table on a raised dais in the restaurant’s middle level where my dining partner and I could do some serious people-watching before, during and after our meal. Speaking of which, my dining partner and I decided to start our repast with a plate of six Wild Wing Café’s wings ($7.59) as our appetizer. I chose the Buffarella wrap ($8.29) with a side order of onion rings replacing the side order of Big Fat Fries for a dollar more. Figuring you can’t go wrong with food labeled “Ultimate” on the menu, my dining partner ordered Wild Wing Café’s Ultimate bacon cheeseburger ($10.79) and kept her side order of fries. Sam had our wings out in short order, which we enjoyed with some fresh celery stalks and dipped in Wild West sauce, one of Wild Wing Café’s thirty three dipping sauces of various heat and spice levels. In this case, a spiced-up ranch dressing. My partner was especially pleased that Wild Wing Café knew better than to cover up the wings with a thick coating of breading; ours were minimally breaded and lightly dusted with a savory and spicy rub that really brought out the flavor. My Buffarella had lightly-breaded and fried chicken strips with diced tomatoes, crisp lettuce, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, all wrapped up in a jalapeno cheddar tortilla. The chicken strips were supposed to be dipped in some Wild Wing hot sauce but I opted instead for some savory teriyaki ginger, which made my Buffarella very nice, indeed. The stack of onion rings that went with my meal were at least two inches thick and so liberally coated with batter that, once fried, all you could taste was the batter. Chipping some of the batter off made the onion rings better, but only just. From the smile on my dining partner’s face she’d made the right choice with her ultimate bacon cheeseburger. Wild Wing Café’s 100 percent grass-fed Angus beef was patted out into an inch-thick patty, cooked how you want it (“medium well” for my dining partner) then piled with cheddar and hot pepper cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, mayonnaise and, (oh yes,) three thick strips of center-cut smoked bacon. Her side order of Big Fat Fries made a good accompaniment to the whole. I got a taste and discovered the reason for my dining partner’s smile. In addition to their main menu, Wild Wing Café runs a limited menu featuring food items that change from month to month. Just now, they are running Chicken Champs, a thick boneless chicken breast on a bun that is dolled up like their classic burgers. There are several salads and a line of soups that includes a changeable soup of the day. Then there’s the Wild Child Menu for kids ten and under that features ten kid-sized entrees for just $4.49 each. Be sure to check their Facebook page for daily specials and listings of upcoming events and performers. Wild Wing Café has something for just about everyone’s appetite. Whether you are eating light or really chowing down, Sam and her team will do their best to make sure everyone enjoys their meal has a Wild (and delicious) time of it. Wild Wing Café 71 Wilson Avenue Johnson City 461-0071 Daily 11 a.m. – 3 a.m. Available on Facebook (and other social media) Credit cards accepted