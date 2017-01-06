What better way to enjoy the holidays than brunch at Brumley’s?

Not this year. No, both of us made ourselves presentable and, joined by our friends the Carnivore and Dieter we drove over to Greeneville, Tennessee for the holiday brunch at Brumley’s in the General Morgan Inn. I’d been planning this since last Christmas, when my friend the Carnivore let slip that it was how he and the Dieter celebrated Christmas morning, in his words “to give us both a rest from all that holiday cooking business.”

Once through the main entrance to the General Morgan Inn, you find yourself transported to an earlier, more gracious era, where getting dressed up for dining out was the thing to do. Brumley’s offers an excellent brunch on Saturdays and Sundays that can change with the seasons. The spread they’d planned as their holiday buffet promised to be something extra special.

We’d arrived around eleven at the door to Brumley’s and were whisked to our table in a blink of an eye, the ladies being seated by the wait staff and us gentlemen standing quietly until the ladies were comfortable.

Once accomplished, I excused myself and made a quick reconnaissance trip around the room to see what was where. Waiting for us at the far end of the main dining room were a battery of tables each laden with holiday delights both savory and sweet. The nearest table held appetizers and cold seafood surrounded a large ice carving of a stylized toy soldier (think “Babes in Toyland” not “G.I. Joe”). Another displayed the salads and soups, a third the desserts; pies, cakes, cobblers and so forth. The main table offered meats, as in ham, prime rib and seafood, with a selection of vegetables, rolls and biscuits conveniently to hand.

I’d barely sat down to relate my scouting report to the group when my companions made for the vittles so fast that, were Brumley’s lax in their carpet cleaning, I’d be sitting in a cloud of dust. After a while, they began to filter back tableside, laden with the fruit (as well as the oysters, salads and shrimp) of their labors. Preferring to dine with refinement, I chose a single plate for every course of my meal, each collected on a single trip. I figured a nice leisurely walk between courses would do me good.

First course: appetizer. While I am sure Brumley’s can cook a mean oyster when they have to, the best way to consume said bivalve is in its natural state, with only the salinity of its native environment for seasoning. If you must, sprinkle on a few grains of crushed black pepper for taste. Adding a dollop of red horseradish (read “cocktail”) sauce ruins the moment irretrievably, and ditto for anything labeled “tartar sauce.” Brumley’s citrus-poached chilled shrimp is delectable, but can use some black pepper to be even better.

For my soup, a bowl of Brumley’s incomparably creamy crab bisque and a spoon was all I needed for my second course. At least I thought so until my dining partner pressed me to try some of their truffled oyster crackers in it. Who says you can’t improve on perfection?

Next came my salad course, with Brumley’s setting out an excellent broccoli, cashew and cranberry chilled salad, and a toasted pecan chicken salad along with the mixed mesclun greens and baby spinach leaves with some nice vinaigrette to drizzle when needed.

For my main course, I prevailed upon the carving station staff to prepare me a tasting plate featuring a few bites of the beef (smoked prime rib au jus), the ham (pit roasted ham with a cherry cola glaze) and the seafood pot pie. My selection of the vegetable side dishes included the parsnip whipped mashed potatoes, the Boursin creamed spinach with parmesan crust, and some sautéed green beans with almonds. Yes, it all fit on one dinner plate, even with one of Brumley’s cheddar biscuits on the side.

The carving chef gave me some choice morsels of prime rib cooked from medium to well done and quite tender with just a hint of smokiness to make it really special.

I’ve never been a fan of cherry cola as a soft drink, but it makes a superb glaze for a slow, pit-roasted ham. The seafood pot pie featured baby shrimp, backfin crab meat and some exquisite bay scallops all wrapped up in a savory Newburg-style sauce topped with cheddar biscuits. The vegetables were all good, the spinach dish with its smooth and garlic-y Boursin cheese sauce especially so.

By the time I’d completed my main course, I was feeling decidedly full, so I gave a pass to the dessert course, preferring to mooch a few bites from those of my friends. My favorites, in order were: the sweet potato pie, the pecan pie, the gingerbread spice cake, the apple cobbler, and the egg nog cake bringing up the rear.

Cost for Brumley’s holiday brunch is $35 per person, with seniors getting a $3 discount and children ages 5-12 eating for $18. Brumley’s also does an especially festive New Year’s celebration.

Though the dine-around bunch and I had a great time celebrating the holidays, you don’t really need a special occasion to enjoy the fine dining and gracious service in the relaxed, elegant atmosphere that Brumley’s does so well.

Brumley’s at the General Morgan Inn

111 N. Main Street

Greeneville, Tennessee

787-1000

Mon-Fri: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Sat-Sun: 10am - 2pm (Brunch), 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Reservations required

Available on Facebook

Credit cards accepted