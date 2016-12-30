Mid-City Grill is the Place to Soothe Your Symptoms of “Too Much“

Mid-City Grill is the place where the seasonally humbugged, the happy-but-dazed or those too-full of holiday cheer can go and be sure of kind, friendly, professional service, a comfortable place to wind down and dig into some of the best tummy-friendly pub-style (yes, vegan too) food in town.

My dining partner, the Retiree and I stopped by Mid-City Grill one evening recently to recover from an over-indulgence of our own; in our case it was Christmas lights - viewing. We got a table near the dessert display filled with fresh in-house cheesecake servings, took a gander at the menu with three pairs of holiday-dazzled eyes and placed our orders.

My dining partner’s always been enamored of Mid-City’s classic cheeseburger ($7.29) a six-ounce hunger-beater that comes with a stack of Pike’s fresh-cut fries. The Retiree decided the pork dip sandwich ($8.49) was more to her liking, with fries, please. I was feeling adventurous and ordered Mid-City Grill’s marinated tofu salad ($9.49). Since each meal is made to order and the dining room was about three-quarters full, our food arrived tableside in about twenty minutes.

My tofu salad was a real treat; marinated and grilled strips of fresh tofu on a bed of mesclun mixed greens, dressed with the house’s all-purpose saucy sauce. The tofu was prepared correctly, a firm but yielding texture with a delicious vinaigrette marinade adding a note of tang and pungency. The mesclun greens were cold and crisp, just the way I like them, and (used sparingly) the saucy sauce made a great accompaniment to the dish.

My dining partner’s classic cheeseburger could have been the poster burger for the “Pub-food” appellation. A thick six ounce handful of 100% Angus beef hand-patted to fit its artisan bun, dressed with American cheese, onions, tomato, lettuce and dill pickle, with favorite condiments to hand if needed. The fries were excellent, especially so when dipped in a mix of ketchup and saucy sauce.

The Retiree’s pork dip sandwich featured slow-roasted pork shoulder meat, pulled then dipped in the barbecue’s own au jus, spread over a fresh-baked hoagie bun and topped with slices of provolone cheese and caramelized onions. A remarkable sandwich, indeed. Her fries were pristine, only salt and pepper for seasoning.

With the main meal finished, our thoughts turned to dessert, specifically the cheesecake display ($2.99 a slice) that had been reclining seductively just out of arm’s reach. I chose a slice of snickerdoodle cheesecake, and was rewarded with a smooth, sweet and tangy dessert with just the right amount of cinnamon sugar to make it heavenly. My dining partner’s mint chocolate number tasted almost exactly like an After-Eight candy mint, and the Retiree’s pumpkin spice selection was a lusciously aromatic, flavorful bouquet of holiday memories.

So you know, Mid-City Grill offers its supper menu starting at five in the evening. For you late-night carousers, Mid-City Grill begins serving from its breakfast menu early (as in ten p.m. early), and does so until close, usually four or five in the morning. This is convenient for those party-goers who want something to eat that is a bit more comforting than the usual hamburger, something to soothe that case of “too-much-party” tummy they’ve got. My dine-around friends and I recommend the Mid-City Grill, a downtown Johnson City gem and a great place to soothe whatever symptoms of “Too Much-” that you are suffering from.

Mid-City Grill

106 South Commerce St.

Downtown Johnson City

794-2042

Tue-Wed 5 p.m. – 4 a.m.

Thu-Sat 5 p.m.-5 a.m.

Closed Sun & Mon

(Holiday hours may differ)

Available on Facebook

Credit cards accepted.