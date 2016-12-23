Barberitos’ ETSU location offers great food and a practical education

If the restaurant business in the Tri-Cities is competitive as all get-out, one that features a Mexican bill of fare is at the white-hot core of a competition between not only sit-down venues but this year includes food trucks as well. Barberitos not only survives in this environment, it thrives. Johnson City has two locations where you can enjoy a Barberitos meal. Ours is located on West State of Franklin near East Tennessee State University, in a storefront that once housed another bygone Mexican restaurant. We’ve found the staff here is very friendly and helpful, especially if you are a first-timer.

Ordering is easy. You decide how you want your meal to look, whether as a burrito, or two tacos, as a quesadilla, a bowl, as nachos, or as a salad. You then get to pick your favorite protein from chicken, spicy chicken, steak, ground beef or tofu. You can also get your meal meatless, which means you are substituting more veggies to pile on. Prices range from $5.49 (vegetarian) thru $6.49 (everything else except steak) to $6.89 (steak) and you can add extra chicken, tofu or ground turkey for $1.99 more, or extra steak for $2.69. Extra toppings like sour cream, guacamole or ripe avocado slices are also available for a modest charge each.

The fun begins when you get to choose which of the nineteen “Additional Ingredients” are added for extra customization of your meal. Everything from rice through corn salsa is available, all you have to do is tell the prep chef what you want and how much. Here, the Carnivore advised me to be careful. Adding too many ingredients, he said, results in a creation that is both unwieldy and just too much to eat at one sitting. Moderation is the key here.

With that in mind, I chose a spicy 12-inch chicken quesadilla ($6.49) topped with spicy poblano salsa, black beans, lettuce, queso fresca and some chipotle ranch dressing. My dining partner ordered up some nachos ($6.49) with ground beef, black beans, lettuce and salsa on the side, adding a drizzle of chipotle ranch dressing to tie it all together. The Retiree picked the chicken burrito ($6.49) matched with spinach, diced tomatoes, onions and green peppers wrapped up in a spinach tortilla. The Dieter decided on a quesadilla ($6.49) hers being regular chicken with lettuce, tomatoes and queso fresca. Wanting some spice as well as some heat, the Carnivore got a spicy chicken burrito ($6.49) with extra spicy chicken (add $1.99) along with sliced jalapeno peppers, black beans, lettuce, torn spinach leaves, some picante salsa and a good-sized dollop of sour cream in case the heat was too much. Barberitos’ counter man, George did a great job preparing each of our orders just as we wanted, even making helpful suggestions about which item was a better match with another.

After settling in at table, I discovered a problem with my quesadilla. A twelve-inch diameter flour tortilla could indeed hold everything I’d selected. But cutting it into quarters negated that ability in short order, as I found out when I picked one up and its contents immediately ran down my shirtfront and into my lap. The remedy involves folding each quarter section of quesadilla into a rough-looking mobius strip, and then screwing into your face. Or you could get it cut in two at the start of your order, then use both hands for each half. As I should have.

The Dieter was having better luck with her quesadilla, while the Carnivore was a study in ease-of-use, holding his burrito in one hand and his drink in the other, a slightly amused look on his puss while watching a friend of his in difficulties. The Retiree had a smile on her face, too, but whether caused by me or her spinach and chicken burrito, I could not tell. Happiest of all was my dining partner, who was so pleased with her order of beef nachos she had to share some with the rest of us, who were pleased as well.

We all had an enjoyable get-together at Barberitos. I got a practical education in foods management and spatial relationships, and the dine-around bunch got dinner and a show. George and his co-workers did a great job for us. They’ll do the same for you.

Barberitos

1735 West State of Franklin Road, Site #6

Johnson City

Sun – Thu 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Fri – Sat 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Available on Facebook

and at

www.barberitos.com

Credit cards accepted