Pass to the Left at Lynchburg’s Miss Mary’s

We made a return trip there earlier this month for two reasons. First, this year marks the 150th anniversary of the Jack Daniel’s Distillery, just down the road. And second, although we had eaten at Miss Mary’s on several occasions, we had never done so during the Christmas season.

Although the business stopped taking in boarders years ago, the style of serving food hearkens back to the time when the place was filled with overnight guests. Of the eight dining rooms, a couple feature lazy Susans, but in all the others, the system works this way: You take the dish that sits in front of you and pass to the left.

Those eight dining rooms are usually filled, so calling ahead to make reservations is required. There are seatings at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. every day but Sunday. At full capacity, the restaurant serves 105 guests per seating.

By the time the dinner bell rings, the porches, the foyer, and the hallways are full of people anticipating a bountiful Southern meal. And the midday meal here is always called dinner, not lunch.

Each table is assigned a hostess, who describes the food and provides some local history. The hostess begins the meal with a memorable ritual. She asks all the guests to introduce themselves and tell where they are from. At our table alone, there were diners from Arlington, Texas; Athens, Alabama; Topeka, Kansas; and Freeport, Illinois. America needs more restaurants that bring total strangers together over the common experience of food.

Our hostess at Miss Mary’s, Brenda Knight, grew up in Moore County, and her husband worked at the Jack Daniel’s Distillery for 38 years. She pointed out that Miss Mary ate this kind of country cooking every day and lived until she was almost 102. She died in 1983. “So eat up,” Brenda tells us.

Miss Mary was a businessperson, not a cook, as I understand it. So she hired the very best cooks from Moore County and the surrounding area that she could find. That tradition continues today.

The original part of Miss Mary Bobo’s Boarding House dates to 1820, when it was built on the site of a spring that still flows today. Miss Mary and her husband Jack bought the structure and property for $2,500 and started serving meals to boarders in 1908. Jack Daniel himself took many of his meals there.

Just as the distillery gets a lot of marketing mileage out of the fact that Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey is made in a dry county, so does the boarding house, which is owned by the distillery. Ordering an alcoholic drink at Miss Mary’s isn’t possible, but the local whiskey is used in several dishes at the restaurant, including baked apples, sweet potatoes, and in the whipped cream that tops Miss Mary’s original fudge pie.

Each meal at Miss Mary’s consists of two meats. Ham is almost always one of them. Meatloaf is a common offering, as is chicken and dressing. Fried okra is served every day. Also on our table were rolls, macaroni and cheese, green beans, and cranberry relish, which replaces baked apples throughout the month of December.

In October, when Lynchburg hosts the Jack Daniel’s World Championship International Barbecue, an event I judged for several years, Miss Mary’s welcomes diners from most every state in the Union and from several foreign countries, including Poland, Ireland, Estonia, Great Britain, Germany, Jamaica, and Canada.

Just as the distillery has created a strong sense of community in this part of Middle Tennessee, so has Miss Mary Bobo’s Boarding House. It has become a Tennessee crossroads, where visitors from all over the globe gather to share stories and pass those heaping platters to the left.

For reservations, call 931-759-7394.

Fred Sauceman’s latest book is Buttermilk & Bible Burgers: More Stories from the Kitchens of Appalachia.