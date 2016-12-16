Daylight Donuts has your extra holiday get up and go

This frigid break-of-dawn performance has my dining partner as an unwilling audience, the upshot of which rousts her out of bed with me. We have found that what goes best with our early rising is a visit to Daylight Donuts for a bag (or occasionally a box) of their freshest donut creations.

Nationally, Daylight Donuts has been operating since the 1950’s. The local franchise, run by Jeff Weaner and his wife Sreyroth, has been a Johnson City fixture since the 1990’s. Weaner has his shop doors open six days a week from six in the morning. Judging from the crowd that’s waiting for him to unlock, business is good.

Daylight Donuts uses a proprietary recipe and flour mix to make a product that is uniformly light and airy, no matter if it is yeast-risen or cake style. Weaner and Sreyroth keep the menu updated with new selections available along with some holiday specials. In addition to his donuts, Weaner has added breakfast croissants, burritos and Kolaches; these last being a croissant-textured bun surrounding a tasty pork and cheese sausage.

A typical Daylight Donut run for the Mystery Diner finds me on their doorstep right around opening. I’m standing there, blowing on my cold hands, nodding to the dentist, who’s a regular and getting another day’s worth of goodies for his office. There are several ETSU students, thumbs flying, texting away like mad. The secretary from the VA walks up, on the phone, her day’s work started already.

The doors open and we all crowd in. I’m four back, behind the dentist, with the students up front. Each gets a donut of their choice (72 cents); a hungry young mind gets a good-sized cinnamon roll ($1.99) to go with his coffee ($1.29). The dentist orders a dozen yellow cake donuts ($7.29) and a couple of cream-filled bismarks ($1.99 each).

Then, it’s my turn. My dining partner knows the menu by heart and was very specific in her order: one large apple fritter ($1.99) and a Pine Cone ($1.99). For mine, I decide to go savory rather than sweet, and order a sausage & cheese Kolache ($2.25) and a sausage, egg & cheese burrito ($2.99). I also get a bacon, egg & cheese croissant ($2.99) just in case my dining partner wants a break from the sweetness.

Back at home, we settle in, a pot of coffee perking merrily. My dining partner starts with her apple fritter, a saucer-sized creation that has dough and apple pieces tucked and folded together, then baked and drizzled all over with a sugar glazing. The recipe is so good you can taste the apples under the glazing and sweet donut dough. Her Pine Cone is a fritter (minus the apples) done in three dimensions, as big as a softball with cinnamon glazing. I had several bites and discovered I had a new favorite.

My sausage, egg and cheese burrito was okay; the sausage and egg was a trifle mealy in texture, and the flour tortilla flimsy, requiring multiple foldings on my part to maintain shape and minimize loss of contents. The Daylight Donuts version of the Kolache takes a beef and cheddar sausage link and surrounds it with a soft, flaky, croissant-like pastry. The result looks like a hot dog inside a bun with no split. It is savory and goes well with my morning orange juice.

About the time the last of my Kolache was disappearing, my dining partner said she needed something to get the sweet taste out of her mouth. I wordlessly handed over the bacon, egg & cheese croissant that I had bought for just such a purpose. This breakfast sandwich was a delight; the bacon, scrambled egg and cheese matched perfectly with the flaky croissant, and solved my dining partner’s too-much-sweetness issue.

Jeff and Sreyroth offer a ten percent discount for orders of ten dozen or more. They also extend their ten percent discount for all purchases made by ETSU students, faculty & staff, and also for veterans and military personnel (ID is required). Be sure to check their Facebook page for daily specials and availabilities. If you’ve got a special or a large order, be sure to call ahead.

So, if you feel your holiday season energy starting to lag, Jeff and Sreyroth Weaner at Daylight Donuts have just what you need to get going again.

Daylight Donuts

1325 W. State of Franklin, Suite #1

Johnson City

434-9449

Mon-Sat 6 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Available on Facebook

Credit cards or cash only