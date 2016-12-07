COOKING ON DEADLINE: Fresh linguine with shrimp and peas

But it’s not just the guests who will be happy. The whole dish comes together in about 20 minutes. Really! Truly!

Adding some of the pasta’s cooking water to the dish cuts the heaviness of the cream sauce, plus the bit of starch that stays in the cooking water helps bind the sauce to the pasta. Salt the sauce lightly, if at all, up to the point where you add the pasta cooking water, which will also be salted. Then taste and see if you need more seasoning.

FRESH LINGUINE WITH SHRIMP AND PEAS IN A PINK CREAM SAUCE

Start to finish:

Serves 6

Kosher salt to taste

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 cloves garlic, peeled and lightly crushed

2 pounds peeled and deveined extra-large shrimp

3 tablespoons tomato paste

1/2 cup dry white wine

1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley

1/2 cup chopped fresh basil

1 cup frozen peas

1 cup heavy cream

Fresh ground pepper to taste

2 9-ounce packages fresh linguine

Chopped fresh parsley or basil to serve

Bring a large stockpot of salted water to a boil.

Meanwhile, heat the oil in a very large skillet over medium heat, and saute the garlic for 3 or 4 minutes just until it starts to lightly color. Remove the garlic cloves and toss them. Add the shrimp to the skillet and saute for about 3 minutes until they have started to turn pink but are not cooked through, then remove them with a slotted spoon to a plate and set aside.

Add the tomato paste and white wine to the skillet and stir until the tomato paste has dissolved into the wine. Add the parsley, basil, peas and cream and bring to a simmer. Season with pepper. Return the partially cooked shrimp to the sauce and continue to simmer until the peas and shrimp have cooked through, about 2 minutes.

While you are making the sauce, cook the pasta in the boiling water according to package directions, about 4 minutes. Remove 1/2 cup of the cooking water and stir it into the sauce, then drain the pasta. Taste the sauce and see if it needs more salt or pepper.

Return the pasta to the pot, pour the sauce over it and toss to combine. Transfer to a serving bowl, sprinkle with additional parsley or basil if desired, and serve immediately.

Nutrition information per serving: 649 calories; 201 calories from fat; 22 g fat (10 g saturated; 0 g trans fats); 245 mg cholesterol; 961 mg sodium; 72 g carbohydrate; 5 g fiber; 7 g sugar; 34 g protein.

Katie Workman has written two cookbooks focused on easy, family-friendly cooking, “Dinner Solved!” and “The Mom 100 Cookbook.” She blogs at http://www.themom100.com/about-katie-workman/