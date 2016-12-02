Escape the holiday rush at Elizabethton’s historic Sycamore Drive-In

My dining partner suggested the Sycamore Drive-In, a landmark eatery in Elizabethton for some sixty five years. In the early Fifties, the Sycamore Drive-in started life as a Tastee Freez ice cream parlor. It then became the original location for Sam Q. Ritchie’s first restaurant. When Sam-Q’s moved to Broad Street, the site went through several changes before current owner Gary Hicks set up shop as the Sycamore Drive-In. Though the surrounding businesses have slowly disappeared, owner Hicks has maintained the Sycamore Drive-In in the same spot (with the same Fifties look) for fifteen years. Hicks runs a classic local “Mom & Pop” burger joint with an established clientele from the local neighborhood as well as folks who’ve been patronizing the Sycamore Drive-In ever since they were school kids. From the number of customers (both young and old) who were in line when the dine-around bunch and I showed up, Hicks and the Sycamore are doing well.

Dining in at the Sycamore Drive-In can be an issue. For a start, the Sycamore has a tiny dining area seating just ten people at four small tables. It follows that, if you are waiting for your to-go order, you sit in a side chair rather than at a table. Note that all prices on the counter menu include sales tax, so what you see is what you pay. The Sycamore cooks Southern-style comfort food, home-cooking in its truest sense. Those expecting sushi or spaghetti had best look elsewhere. Oh, and be considerate of others; decide on your order before you get in line, as the dine-around bunch did. My dining partner was tapped to give our order to Mr. Hicks when she reached the front of the line.

The Retiree chose Sycamore’s soup beans, cornbread and coleslaw ($2.75) along with a blueberry milk shake ($2.75). The Dieter decided that a Sycamore meat loaf sandwich ($3.50) and an order of fried onion rings ($1.95) would suit her. The Carnivore, true to form, ordered a double cheeseburger ($4.25) My dining partner opted for the bacon cheeseburger ($3.95), some potato wedges ($1.80) and a sixteen ounce bottle of diet soda ($1.50).Though the Sycamore’s bologna burger intrigued me, I had the ham and egg sandwich ($2.25) instead, along with an order of chicken fries ($2.50) and a twelve ounce bottle of soda ($1.50). Though we paid in cash, Hicks & Co. accept credit cards

Ten minutes later, the Sycamore Drive-In staff had our orders ready for pick-up.

The Retiree’s soup beans were a savory mixture of pinto beans, chopped onions and brown gravy slow-simmered until yummy. Though the cornbread was done “hillfolk” style (no milk or sugar added) it was too crumbly for the beans. The blueberry milkshake was okay, though I wouldn’t have paired it with soup beans and onions. A matter of the Retiree’s personal taste, I guess.

My bite of the Dieter’s meat loaf sandwich found meat loaf that was home-made and very tasty, though its consistency was just a bit too loose for me. I like a firm meat loaf in my sandwich, not one that has a moisture content approaching that of sloppy joe’s. The Dieter’s onion rings were better, golden brown and crunchy on the outside, steaming hot on the inside.

Meanwhile, my friend the Carnivore was prevailing over a double cheeseburger of truly heroic proportions. Built around two substantial all-beef patties, each with its own cheese layer and topped with lettuce, mayo, tomato and onion, it required two hands for proper Carnivore enjoyment and to minimize spillage. Definitely delectable.

My dining partner’s bacon cheeseburger was just as delectable, a single-decker beef patty with cheese and the other fixings, three crisp strips of lean bacon added just for fun. Her side order of potato wedges made a good match for the smoky savory flavor of bacon and cheeseburger.

My ham and egg sandwich was a light-bite; two thin slices of smoked ham paired with a scrambled egg, then topped with lettuce, onion and tomato on multigrain toast. The chicken fries were good, though their breading could have been better, and their seasoning less bland.

With the main meal over, thoughts turned to dessert. My dining partner went digging through her spare change and found $1.25, just enough to get a genuine Sycamore Drive-In strawberry shortcake ice cream cone, while the Dieter splurged for a peanut butter milkshake ($2.75). For her buck and a quarter, my partner got two baseball-sized scoops of super-smooth, super-yum strawberry cheesecake ice cream in an eat-it-all crispy cake cone. The dieter’s milkshake was also good, and thick enough to stand a soda straw up in.

As mentioned earlier, the Sycamore Drive-In does comfort food right, featuring a variety of dinner plates, salads and other sandwiches. They also serve up the tastiest ice cream in Carter County. Why not take your own (probably much-needed) break from the holiday rush and enjoy a meal at Elizabethton’s historic Sycamore Drive-In?

Sycamore Drive-In

213 South Sycamore Street

Elizabethton

518-1026

Mon-Sat 10 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Available on Facebook

Credit cards accepted