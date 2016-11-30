COOKING ON DEADLINE: Warm Brussels Sprouts Salad

And for those who don’t like Brussels sprouts (and in fact my family is divided), well, more for the rest of us. Jack and I were happy to be responsible for the leftovers.

This is a great addition to a holiday spread. You can make the dressing ahead of time, and then just roast the Brussels sprouts before the meal, toss them with the vinaigrette, and serve them warm or even room temperature. I’m not a fan of reheating Brussels sprouts, and would prefer to just serve them at room temperature if they cool down.

Don’t over-salt the Brussels sprouts because the anchovies add salt to the dressing. You can always add a pinch of salt to the final tossed salad if you want.

WARM BRUSSELS SPROUTS SALAD WITH ANCHOVY VINAIGRETTE

Start to finish: 45 minutes

Serves 6 to 8

2 pounds Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved

Kosher salt

4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, divided

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

3 anchovies, rinsed

1 clove garlic

2 teaspoons grainy Dijon mustard

2 scallions, white and green parts, timed and cut into pieces

2 tablespoons parsley leaves

Freshly ground black pepper

Preheat the oven to 400 F. Toss the Brussels sprouts with 1 tablespoon of the oil and spread them out on a rimmed baking sheet. Sprinkle with salt. Roast for 20 to 25 minutes until the Brussels sprouts are fairly tender and browned in spots. Let cool slightly, on the baking sheet, for about 10 minutes.

While the Brussels sprouts are cooking, make the dressing. In a food processor place the remaining 3 tablespoons olive oil, the lemon juice, anchovies, garlic, mustard, scallions, parsley and pepper, and process until pureed.

Drizzle the Brussels sprouts with about half of the dressing and toss to coat. Add more dressing if you like. Transfer the Brussels sprouts to a serving dish and serve warm, with the rest of the dressing on the side.

Nutrition information per serving: 162 calories; 90 calories from fat; 10 g fat (1 g saturated; 0 g trans fats); 2 mg cholesterol; 193 mg sodium; 15 g carbohydrate; 6 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 6 g protein.

Katie Workman has written two cookbooks focused on easy, family-friendly cooking, “Dinner Solved!” and “The Mom 100 Cookbook.” She blogs at http://www.themom100.com/about-katie-workman/