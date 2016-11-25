Fun & Frolic at Food Truck Junction 2016, Part Two

The noise of my Pho consumption attracted the attention of the rest of the dine-around bunch who had been busy visiting the other vendors at 2016’s Food Truck Junction. They walked over to see what I was slurping on.

The Dieter was carrying her selection: a classic chicken & waffle wrap ($8) from the Project Waffle food truck. This is probably the simplest idea ever for food truck fare, being a good-sized grilled waffle wrapped around a breaded and fried chicken tender sauced with a spicy maple syrup. This item is best handled with two hands. The taste is out of this world. As I was finishing my bite the Carnivore brought over one of Project Waffle’s chicken/bacon/ranch waffle ($9). This one featured fried chicken tenders, a couple of smoked bacon strips, tomato, lettuce and sriracha ranch sauce inside a waffle wrapper. I was lucky to get at least a nibble of the waffle wrapper, though the Carnivore assured me that the rest of it was pretty good, even with the slice of too-ripe tomato.

My dining partner arrived with additional Foodie Fiction creations. First was the smoked brisket soft taco ($5) where applewood smoked beef brisket is layered with shredded cabbage, pickled red onions, chopped scallions and sriracha aioli on a soft flour tortilla. Very nice, though the aioli could have used a bit less garlic and more sriracha pepper sauce to suit my taste buds. The next item was Foodie Fiction’s MC3 ($2 each) as in mac & cheese, cubed. Macaroni and cheese (lots of cheese) are baked and cut into 3-inch cubes. Each cube is covered in breadcrumbs and deep-fried, yielding a crunchy shell around a soft and cheesy inside, just about the most decadent and delicious version of mac & cheese I’d ever experienced.

The Dieter came back empty-handed from her visit to the Mimi’s Cookies ‘n Cream. Evidently, Mimi was taking a well-deserved break. Spotting the Carnivore over at the Spanqui’s truck, my friends decided to head that way and see what he’d found.

All three of them returned laden with delights from Spanqui’s food truck. My dining partner had chosen Spanqui’s ahi tuna taco ($6) and an Italian sausage hoagie ($6). We all liked the hoagie’s spicy Italian sausage with its chopped red onions and green peppers and a generous squirt of brown mustard. My dining partner got the tuna for the Carnivore and I, so we each had a double portion, finding the garnish of slaw and toasted sesame seeds an excellent accompaniment to the ahi. The Carnivore came away with one of Spanqui’s sampler plates ($8), featuring a mini-Cuban sandwich that was easily out-performed by the Caribbean Grill’s offering; a serving of red beans & rice that was very nice, and an empanada fried meat pie filled with a savory mixture of beef and mozzarella cheese. Leave it to the Dieter to bring home dessert; Spanqui’s white chocolate amaretto bread pudding ($4), and a fried apple pie for each of us ($3 each). The Carnivore is not a fan of desserts, but he like the bread pudding so much he went back for seconds. The apple pie was my favorite, a classic fruit pie filled with tangy apples and cinnamon deep-fried to a golden brown and gone in about a minute’s time.

As we finished the last of the entries, it was time for the results of our taste test. My dining partner gave a big “Like” to Project Waffle’s classic chicken & waffle wrap, and an honorable mention to their Chicken/Bacon/Ranch waffle. The Dieter liked Caribbean Grill’s PR Cuban sandwich, with Foodie Fiction’s MC3 mac & cheese cubes in second place. The Carnivore favored both pork and the beef brisket in the sampler platter from Jae’s Smoked Meat Shack and the sampler from Spanqui’s with the beef & mozzarella empanada. My favorite was Foodie Fiction’s incomparable serving of Pho, seconded with Me & K’s excellent pastrami sandwich.

My friends and I hope you get the chance to set up and enjoy your own tasting menu with the food truck nearest you. The dine-around bunch and I all had fun, and we look forward to seeing you all next year at Food Truck Junction 2017.

Caribbean Grill 218 - 5184

Foodie Fiction 967-4891

Jae’s Smoked Meat Shack 967-5221

Me & K’s 554-5381

Mimi’s Cookies n’ Creamery

Project Waffle 823-7903

Spanqui’s 328-4302

