Turkey Talk: Lessons from 1990

We had been planning the meal for days. It was a mixture of the native and the exotic. There was Turkish bean salad. There was sausage and apple dressing. There was Bangladeshi eggplant. There was turkey. The menu featured around 20 dishes in all.

And about that turkey. We were novice turkey roasters at the time. When I was growing up, my mother always attended to the bird. She had a lidded enamel roasting pan that was only used one day a year. She’d put the turkey in there and roast it for most of the night, getting up every couple of hours to baste.

Being asleep at the time, I was oblivious to the nuances of turkey roasting. I would later pay for that ignorance.

Now back to 1990. Mealtime was nigh. The house was packed with people. We had even arranged tables and chairs in the garage. It was time to impress.

And it was time to check the turkey. When I pulled it out of the oven, I felt a strange coolness. When I inserted my hand unceremoniously into the body cavity, I felt the sting of stalagmites and stalactites. Of ice.

We had followed the prescribed cooking time exactly. But we had failed to thaw the turkey completely. Fortunately, no guests were lurking in the kitchen. No one saw my fallen face. No one heard our whispers of panic. But we had 40 people waiting, and we had frozen turkey.

Five years earlier, we had purchased a cavernous Panasonic microwave oven and had kept it during the conversion from apartment to house. I miss that microwave. With a complete kitchen overhaul last year, we retired it, for spatial reasons only. It worked perfectly for 30 years.

And it worked perfectly for us on Thanksgiving Day 1990. We hustled that 14-pound icy turkey out of the oven and into that boxy microwave. We pulled the stealthy switch-off without anyone knowing anything had gone wrong.

After the quick thawing, we returned the turkey to the oven, our technological trickery undetected.

With that 1985 microwave now sadly idle in the garage, we have no suitable fall-back plan. Our new Frigidaire Professional microwave is a marvel. It can pop popcorn with simply the push of a button labeled “popcorn.” No calculating of time is required. But could it rescue a frozen 14-pound turkey? Never. Its capacity isn’t even close.

Moral of the story? Our turkey this year went from freezer to refrigerator on Wednesday, November 16. And are we cooking it? Hardly. For Thanksgiving 2016, we enlisted the help of an expert. When we noticed on Facebook that Jarrod Ellis, owner of J’s Corner in Elizabethton, was offering to hickory-smoke turkeys in his big barbecue rigs for a mere $15, we jumped at the chance and placed number 14 on the list, which filled up quickly.

And we’re even going to tell our guests who did it.

Fred Sauceman’s latest book is Buttermilk & Bible Burgers: More Stories from the Kitchens of Appalachia.