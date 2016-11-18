Food Truck Junction 2016: Food & Frolic on West Walnut Street

The 2016 Food Truck Junction featured fewer food truck participants than last year, but offered a lot more variety. 2016’s Junction found several new food truck attendees and some smiling faces to go with them.

Just like last year, the dine-around bunch and I were all present and correct, though because of prior commitments, we showed up at the gathering in the late afternoon of a gloriously sunny Saturday. Our days’ earlier activities had given each of us an appetite, and we were all eager to start building our outing’s tasting menu from the selection of this year’s culinary delicacies.

Despite the time of day, there was still a considerable crowd of food truck patrons, aficionados and the just plain curious to keep the vendors busy.

As veterans of last year’s visit, the dine-around bunch knew what was expected. Each was to visit two food vendors and come back with an example (or more) of their wares. Given the way our stomachs were growling, I needn’t have worried about quantity of selection.

My first stop on the circuit was Jae Carpenter’s rustic trailer, its smoker puffing clouds of fragrant wood smoke. Jae’s Smoked Meat Shack is from Bristol, Virginia, and is very well known in the Tri-Cities. I’d met Carpenter on a number of occasions, including 2015’s Junction and found him to be a personable sort who’s very much into his work. For 2016, Carpenter was offering a sampler plate ($12) featuring a smoky trio of pulled pork shoulder, beef brisket and breast of chicken. Accompanying the meaty trio were several side orders, of which I chose the baked beans, coleslaw and cornbread. My friends and I found the pork and brisket to be excellent, the chicken less so. The baked beans made a great accompaniment to the brisket, while the coleslaw and pork were well-matched.

My dining partner stopped at the Me & K’s truck and chose their Pap’s hot pastrami sandwich ($7) right from the start. The chipotle & pepper jack cheese BLT ($12) intrigued her and, coupled with some gentle salesmanship from owner Kerstin Kline herself, added that to her selections. The hot pastrami was a particular favorite of the Carnivore, who’s been a pastrami and corned beef fan almost from birth. This time around the pastrami was very lean and spiced just right, a good pairing with the Swiss cheese, Dijon mustard and sauerkraut. The chipotle and pepper jack BLT was a surprising treat. I figured combining chipotle with pepper jack cheese would overwhelm the bacon part of this spicy BLT, but I needn’t have worried. The chipotle added an extra smoky mildness that moderated the jalapenos in the pepper jack, while still allowing the marvelous bacon and tomato flavors to shine through.

My dining partner then walked next door to the Caribbean Grill and had a word with Don Ramos, the truck’s owner and Food Truck Junction’s ringmaster. Though I couldn’t hear their conversation, Ramos must have had the right advice, because my partner came back with a Cuban fajitas platter ($6) and a PR Cuban sandwich (also $6). The Cuban fajitas platter featured plenty of roasted pulled pork mixed with ham, cheese, pickles, lettuce all doused in Cuban sauce, making it a good introduction to the Caribbean Grill’s menu. Ramo’s Cuban sandwich put the ingredients together in sandwich form, a marvelous bending of slow-roasted pork shoulder with thin-sliced spiced ham, coarsely shredded mozzarella cheese, dill pickle and yellow mustard, on a crunchy Panini-style grilled bun, A very savory sandwich indeed.

While my dining partner was busy, I dropped by Foodie Fiction and for $4 got a hefty serving of their incomparable Pho (pronounced “fuh”) a noodle dish from southeast Asia. To a good double handful of rice noodles and bean sprouts, Foodie Fiction’s proprietor Michael Archdeacon starts with a quantity of thin-sliced beef brisket, both raw and cooked Asian vegetables including bird beak peppers, Thai basil and shaved onions, with lime juice and sriracha available if needed for taste, All of these delights to the palate were submerged in a just-this-side-of-boiling clarified beef broth laced with star anise and charred ginger root. Just inhaling a deep breath from this Foodie Fiction creation is to take an aromatic trip to the Orient. Heavenly.

Next week, the dine-around bunch and I conclude our visit to the other food truck participants; tasting, comparing and enjoying our choices from Food Truck Junction 2016. See you then.

Caribbean Grill 218-5184

Foodie Fiction 967-4891

Jae’s Smoked Meat Shack 967-5221

Me & K’s 554-5381

Be sure to check each vendor’s Facebook and Twitter accounts

for location and hours of operation