Olde Towne Pancake House can warm you up on chilly autumn days

It also means my dining partner and I begin our annual foray into the world of gift giving, cash registers and credit cards. Our dining room table is covered with sales flyers, coupon books and newspaper ads, with my partner striding around it purposefully like Eisenhower planning D-Day. From the look of the thing, we are in for a long campaign this year.

A before-breakfast reconnaissance mission into Jonesborough last Saturday had us stopping at Olde Towne Pancake House to warm up. This is a regular stop for our trips to Jonesborough; a cozy, comfortable restaurant in a converted 1920’s era bungalow that serves mouth-watering meals of fresh ingredients, and always made-to-order.

Sandy, Olde Towne’s proprietor and go-to person was running front-of-house on the sun porch. We got a hurried smile and an “It’ll be ten minutes for a table, maybe less.” Turns out it was less, as we were seated at our table on the porch in five minutes, each with a cup of steaming and fragrant coffee to warm us while we looked over the menu.

Though I could have put away a stack of pancakes with no trouble, I opted for a 3-egg Mexican omelet ($6.25), and a plate of fried apples ($1.59). My dining partner is a pancake purist, and likes to have eggs and bacon as well, and ordered one Olde Timer’s Breakfast ($4.95). Thinking our meal might be a bit skimpy, I added a side order of biscuits & gravy ($2.95) to split with my dining partner. Our orders were at tableside within ten minutes.

Three eggs make a substantial breakfast omelet. Having my omelet Mexican- style meant it had diced ripe tomatoes, green peppers, chopped onions inside along with some very tasty pork sausage chunks folded inside, with sour cream and some spicy-hot salsa dolloped on top. Very nice, especially with a spoonful of cinnamon-laced fried Granny Smith apples every now and then to refresh the taste buds. The gravy biscuits were okay, though I probably should have sprung for ninety five cents more and gotten extra sausage chunks in the gravy.

Meanwhile, my dining partner was working on her breakfast with as much attention as she’d given her holiday shopping plans earlier. Her strips of center-cut bacon were quite lean and very crisp, while the eggs were truly cooked over medium well, with yolks slightly firm but still liquid and just the way she liked them. It was the pancakes that were the real focus of my dining partner’s attention.

The buttermilk pancake stack received its ration of butter on each level. There followed a short wait by my partner, contentedly munching on a bacon strip while waiting for the butter to fully melt. Then and only then was the maple syrup applied. Delivery was in a swirling drizzle and smoothed across the entire surface with the back edge (not the flat side) of a table knife. I was surprised when she plopped a healthy spoonful of my fried apples on level two and also on the top layer of the pancakes. She does like to experiment, that one.

My dining partner inspected her first forkful of pancake, syrup and fried apples as one would a diamond before its cutting. Placing the forkful in mouth followed by thoughtful mastication, my partner had her eyes closed and attention focused on the sensory information coming in from palate and nose. Then, a smile appeared as her eyes opened, followed by a nod of the head and another forkful sent on its way. Eggs and then bacon soon joined the breakfast conveyor with a taste or two of the biscuits and gravy thrown in for good measure.

Just then, Sandy stopped by and asked if wanted an order of Olde Towne’s strawberry roll-ups for dessert? This luscious creation is three buttermilk pancakes filled with ripe strawberries, then rolled up, dusted with powdered sugar and topped with whipped cream ($5.85). Regretfully, we had to decline, me because of my diet, and my partner because she was getting full.

In addition to breakfast, Olde Towne Pancake House has a lunch menu that features plate lunches along with their burgers and sandwiches. They also have a very good catering service that can handle your next holiday get-together or business party with equal aplomb and professionalism.

The next time you are in Jonesborough, why not stop at Olde Towne Pancake House? You can’t find a better location to warm yourself with good food, friends and holiday cheer.

Olde Towne Pancake House

142 Boone Street

Jonesborough

913-8111

Mon-Sat 7 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Sun 8 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Available on Facebook

Credit cards accepted.