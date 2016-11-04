How Marco’s Pizza means hope for the take-out pizza addict

It took a lot of self-fortitude to admit as much to the members of my dieter support group, but, as my dining partner told me, “admitting you have a problem is the first step in recovery.” And yes, I am back on my diet once again.

Like most of my fellow take-out addicts, my problem started in my younger days. The daily plate lunch provided by my high school cafeteria was never pleasant to the eye or the palate. So, my classmates and I would walk down the block to a hole-in-the-wall pizzeria and grab a slice of pizza for lunch. Said pizza slice (mine was anchovies) was “plated” on a sheet of white paper and stuffed into a brown paper bag, said pizza being consumed during the trip back to school. Do this five days a week for each and every school week and, well, you get the (wide-screen) picture.

Fast forward to today, and that local hole-in-the wall pizza place is long gone. In its place is a shiny new pizzeria with a Marco’s Pizza sign above the door. Marco’s is a scrappy participant in the ongoing Pizza Wars. While many of their competitors seem to concentrate more on selling their name and not their pizzas, Marco’s emphasizes the making and selling of a quality product line.

Their pizza dough is proprietary right down to the flour used, made fresh each and every day and offered in two styles, classic thin (or “New York”-style) and crispy thin (or “my choice.”) Though there are six specialty pizzas on Marco’s menu, we take-out addicts are confident enough to design our own pizza, thank you. Crust sizes range from ten inches up to a generous sixteen inches across. A Marco’s pizza can be sauced with a garlic-infused butter sauce, olive oil, or classically with their robust and hearty red sauce. There are twenty toppings to choose from, including two kinds of pepperoni, some excellent feta cheese, and (oh, bliss) anchovies. The pizza is priced by size with one topping included; each additional topping costs $1 to $2 extra depending how big your pizza is.

In addition to pizza, Marco’s offers salads in five styles from garden to antipasto with prices ranging from $5.99 for a salad feeding 1 to 2, to $8.99 that feeds 3 to 4. Additionally, Marco’s has eight types of sub sandwiches, both hot and cold in 6-inch ($4.99) and 12-inch ($7.99) sizes.

To prove to my dining partner that my diet was in place and my take-out addiction was being attended to, I decided that my dining partner and I would order a pizza from Marco’s menu. Though Marco’s delivers, I decided to pick it up on my way home from work. Her choice was Marco’s new Steak Asiago Pizza (a large size pie for $12.99). My partner then said I could choose up to two (and only two) additional items as side orders and “don’t go overboard on your choices.” I picked a six-inch “Meatball Fabio” sub sandwich ($4.99) and a regular antipasto salad ($5.99). Marco’s had my items out of the oven just as I walked in their front door.

At home, my dining partner was very pleased with her choice of the steak and Asiago specialty pizza. The steak was sirloin, thin-sliced and tender, added to mushrooms, garlic, olive oil, fresh spinach, Marco’s three-cheese blend topping and a sprinkle of aged parmesan and Asiago cheeses. My palate could taste everything right down to the nutty, slightly yeasty flavor of the crispy pizza dough, the mark of a truly great pizza pie.

The meatball sub was also good, the meatballs of sufficient size and tastiness and complemented by Marco’s red sauce and parmesan cheese.

The antipasto salad featured black olives, sliced tomatoes and torn fresh leaf lettuce topped with boiled ham, spicy salami and some creamy provolone cheese. Though there was a bag of Italian dressing included, we used some of our own home made balsamic vinaigrette instead, a much better choice.

So, in the end, everyone was happy. My dining partner was pleased that I was back on my diet, and that I had my take-out addiction under control. I was pleased that Marco’s Pizza made it all possible, including that Cinnasquare ($3.99) that I ate in the car on my way home. Hey, I see no reason to go “cold turkey” here, no indeed.

Marco’s Pizza

612 Lyle Street

Johnson City

928-5888

Take-out and home delivery available

Order online at Marcos.com

Credit cards accepted