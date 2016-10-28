TCAT holds annual chili-cookoff

The event is held as part of Student Appreciation Day at the school every year. Janice Whitson received the first-place award from TCAT assistant director Danny O’Quinn and TCAT director Dean Blevins. Other student winners in the chili contest were pipefitting and administrative office technology.

Since the cook-off is always held in late October, the contest also includes some Halloween competition. Students in administrative office technology placed first in the pumpkin contest. Students in HVAC and welding tied for second place. Students in diesel took third place.

Applications are being received now for the spring trimester at TCAT Elizabethton that begins Jan. 4. For more information, call 423-543-0070 or visit the TCAT Elizabethton website at www.tcatelizabethton.edu.