Cheddar Casual Café: Working hard to make it look easy

They are the management and staff at one of the best-run restaurants in East Tennessee, Cheddars Casual Café. This Johnson City restaurant has been packing them in on a daily (and nightly) basis since Slick Willy was in the White House. It is a rare day indeed that their parking lot is anything other than full from open to close of business. Despite this, you’ll still be able to get a table in a little over ten minutes, and that without calling ahead.

Yes, our local Cheddars is but one link in a chain that stretches back almost forty years to that first Cheddar’s Casual Cafe in Arlington, Texas. Those who forged that first link made sure that our local Cheddar’s serves hungry people with the same professional customer service that the original Casual Café is known for.

By their demeanor and quiet confidence, you can tell each member of the wait staff has received a thorough training in both their front-of-house duties and in customer relations. Each and every member of the team does these things with such panache as to make it look easy, when it is anything but.

I got to see Cheddar’s staff making it look easy just last week when I took a couple of clients out for supper. We’d arrived a little after six in the evening and were confronted by Cheddar’s dining room in full swing. One of the servers was capably working the reservations rostrum, and was able to find the three of us a snug corner table in the bar where we could enjoy ourselves and maybe talk a little business.

My clients, let’s call them Bob and Ray, were both hungry, so I suggested a Cheddar’s Triple Treat sampler platter ($7.99) and an order of the Santa Fe spinach dip ($4.99) as starters. Next, Bob decided that a full order of Cheddar’s honey barbecue baby back ribs was to his liking ($13.99) with a loaded baked potato and steamed broccoli, while Ray wanted the Key West chicken & shrimp platter ($9.49) with side orders of broccoli cheese casserole and coleslaw. I ordered my usual, the buffalo chicken wraps without the spicy buffalo sauce ($6.99) with a Caesar salad as my side order for an extra buck and a half. Our server had our appetizers on the table inside of ten minutes and our entrees served to us in another ten.

Bob, a barbecue lover of some regard, prepared for battle with his ribs platter with the determination of a medieval knight suiting up. With jacket and tie removed, carefully folded and placed on the booth’s settee, Bob ordered a stack of napkins after tucking one into his Hathaway shirt collar. With what was in front of him, I could see why. A full order of Cheddar’s ribs looks like something Fred Flintstone would order at his Bedrock drive-in. Bob turned to with a will, and soon had a neat little stack of baby back bones in his basket along with several used and saucy napkins.

Ray enjoyed his Key West chicken & shrimp very much; a marinated chicken breast grilled just so, and paired with a good fistful of grilled shrimp and some truly luscious pineapple pico di gallo as a relish. The broccoli cheese casserole was pretty good, though perhaps not a good side dish for the chicken or the shrimp. There was no problem with the coleslaw, as perfect a matched side order as Ray could want.

My (non-) buffalo chicken wraps are a favorite of mine, a chicken tender fried (you can ask for grilled) then wrapped in a warm tortilla with coleslaw, ranch dressing, shredded Monterey jack and cheddar cheeses and some good, crunchy dill pickle slices. You can have your pick of dipping sauces other than the ubiquitous ranch; I usually choose Caesar dressing instead.

Cheddar’s does only three desserts; the apple pie a la mode and the monster cookie will each set you back $4.49 while the hot fudge cake is $5.49. Go with the pie. We did.

Despite their serving strong waters and beer, Cheddar’s dotes on your little tykes, especially if said tykes (like you) are well-mannered. Don’t forget to take the kids on a “field trip” past the restaurant’s centrally-located aquarium, a real treat for the little ones and you adults, too.

As you might have gathered, Cheddar’s Casual Café is a favorite dining venue of mine. From the well-appointed surroundings to the excellent cuisine served by a professional and friendly staff, Cheddar’s can make your evening, like Bob and Ray’s, very easy indeed.

Cheddar’s Casual Café

3000 State of Franklin Road

Johnson City

262-0087

Sun - Thu 11 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Fri - Sat 11 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Available on Facebook

Credit cards accepted