Johnson, Carter counties designated as part of new mountain grape growing region

While checking her email, she discovered that several years of working with the federal government had finally paid off. The federal Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau was designating the higher elevations of an eight-county area as an area of production for distinctive grapes because of the topography, climate and soils.

Gay and her husband Wayne own and operate the Villa Nove Vineyards, at 1877 Dry Hill Road, and the Watauga Lake Winery, in a former school building at 6952 Big Dry Run Road, both in Butler. They have been working with Johnnie James of Bethel Valley Farms and other grape growers in the region to get the government to designate the region ,an American Viticultural Area.

Thursday morning, James checked the Federal Register and there it was: the Appalachian High Country Viticultural Area would officially be designated.

As the growers had requested, the designation is for a 2,400-square-mile region, including parts of Johnson and Carter counties in Tennessee, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Mitchell and Watauga counties in North Carolina and Grayson County in Virginia. According to the stipulations of the designation, the vineyards must be above an elevation of 2,000 feet.

Gay said the designation is good news not only for people involved in viticulture, but also for the region’s tourism industry. “The potential for tourism is phenomenal,” she said. “This could mean a great increase in people visiting our area.”

She said one thing is still needed: more competition.

She would like to see more grape growers and wine producers in the region, which would make the new designation more well known and help encourage more tours and tourists in the region.

According to the High Country Wine Growers Association, there are currently 21 commercially producing vineyards on 71 acres. There are also 10 wineries. An additional eight vineyards are planned, and would occupy another 37 acres. Most of the vineyards are located between the elevations of 2,290 feet and 4,630 feet. According to the High Country petition, the high elevations expose vineyards “to high amounts of solar irradiance, which promotes grape maturation and compensates for low temperatures and a short growing season.”

Most of the vineyards in the region are on steep slopes of 30 degrees or more. “Because of the steep slopes, many of the vineyards … are terraced to prevent erosion, and most of the vineyards' work is done by hand rather than by machinery,” the High Country Wine Producers said.

The area is also characterized by a cool climate and short growing season, making it suitable for cold-hardy grape varieties.

With the designation, labels on wines produced from grapes from the region may display the phrase “Appalachian High Country.”

The new designation officially begins on Nov. 28. Gay said the timing of the announcement was a surprise, because the growers had been told the presidential election would slow down the process.

“We were expectiing to hear something by February of next year. We are super excited,” she said.

The Gays have been growing grapes in the region for 12 years and operating their winery for five years. They became interested in growing grapes and producing wine during the time Guy operated an Italian import business in Florida. She said most of the people she did business with in Italy had a family member who was involved in viticulture.