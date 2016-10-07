You just got served! Food Truck Junction returns to Johnson City Oct. 15

In this case, “they” are a collection of food truck and concession trailer owners en route to provide fresh, local and quick meals to the hungry folks of the region.

The Food Truck Junction ‘16.2 will take place on Oct. 15, from 12 to 9 p.m. at 820 W. Walnut St., and feature the eats of Project Waffle, Me and K’s, the Caribbean Grill, Spanqui’s, JAE’s Smoked Meat Shack, Foodie Fiction, Mimi’s Ice Cream, La Abejita and Backdraft BBQ. Last year, this event took place during the Johnson City Christmas Parade.

David Ramos, owner of the Caribbean Grill, has been at it for about five years as one of the area’s original mobile food providers.

He founded the Food Truck Junction event last year, and said, without exaggeration, that the owners of the trucks and trailers are nothing short of artists. Their adventurous minds often come on in the form of diverse menu items.

“If you took 10 of these guys, and gave them the same ingredients and told them to make something, they’d all come back with something different,” Ramos said.

That diversity is part of the reason why Ramos and his peers want people to come out to sample all their fine cuisine next weekend.

One might think that this group of business owners are in cutthroat competition against one another, but that’s apparently not the case.

Ramos said when a generator goes out and someone needs trays, their peers are the first responders there to solve the issues. Most of that is because they respect each other and know there’s a large enough pool of hungry people to go around.

Plus, Ramos said they can’t get enough of one another’s grub. He spoke very highly of each of the trucks and trailers that will be at the Food Truck Junction. If the food wasn’t so good, they would go out of business due to the local market’s lack of demand, he said.

Holding the event a month earlier could lead to more attendees, with warmer weather expected than at last year’s junction. And Ramos and his co-planner, Michael Archdeacon, owner of the Foodie Fiction truck, now have more experience in promoting the event.

The event’s Facebook page, as well as the individual pages of each business, have been letting their loyal followers know what’s coming for weeks.

Archdeacon suggested a strategy for attendees, so they don’t get filled up on one meal or at a single truck.

“I’d say, bring eight of your closest friends and have them all get in line for each truck,” he said. “Then go and have a picnic, try each other’s food and make a tasting out of it.”

Exposure is an important marketing tactic for the food trucks and trailers, especially those still getting established in the local food scene.

Project Waffle is still in its first year of serving from a truck. Owners Kort and Stefanie Boring are excited to be a part of the food truck convoy. They’ve toured various cities around the region lately — hitting six cities in the past five days alone.

Their ever-changing menu depends on getting fresh produce and demands high standards for what they serve. They don’t have an onboard walk-in cooler to store food until the next day of service, so time is of the essence. Their customers have been extremely happy with what they’ve had so far.

Jeff Doane was waiting for six sandwiches from Project Waffle for his co-workers, knowing it would keep them happy. Recently, he said a woman brought him one of their Nutella and strawberry waffles, and he was immediately hooked.

“I had some the other day, and they were delicious,” he said.

If he’s free that day, Doane said he’s going to be at the Food Truck Junction.

Ramos and Archdeacon — along with the other truck and trailer owners — will join Doane in getting their fill that day, too.

To learn more about the event, go to their Facebook page, titled Food Truck Junction.

