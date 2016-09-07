Owners of Auntie Ruth's Doughnuts proud to be recognized in Bon Appétit video - PHOTOS/VIDEO

In a recent video put out by the Condé Nast-owned food and culture magazine, the Molasses Bourbon Doughnut produced by the Asheville-based HOLE doughnut company was the publication’s very favorite.

But when HOLE owner Caroline Whatley spoke about where the idea for her doughnuts originated, she gave the Chuckey-based Auntie Ruth’s Doughnuts the credit.

“I went to Johnson City; I had heard from a friend’s uncle that lived that there was an Amish family was selling Amish doughnuts out of a food trailer at their farmers market,” she said. “It was like a family: a father and like his three daughters that were mixing and shaping and frying and serving these doughnuts that were like that big. They had one flavor, it was a vanilla glaze. They said it was a sourdough dough, but the dough itself just had this wonderful like slightly tang flavor and they weren’t too sweet.”

“They had a line that snaked through the entire parking lot. And, so, I just tried to take that and the simplicity of that.”

The family is in fact Mennonite, not Amish.

It could perceived that this is thievery of a someone’s great idea, but Roman Kauffman, who co-owns Auntie Ruth’s with his wife who’s the namesake of the business, said he’s not looking at it like that at all.

“We took no offense,” Kauffman said. “We were proud to be in the video.”

In the parking lot of the Johnson City Farmers Market Wednesday morning, the Auntie Ruth’s concession trailer was quite busy — as is always the case. Along with their doughnuts, they serve lemonade, sweet tea and pretzels.

Johnson City’s Nychole Kirkland was walking away happily with three bags in her hand. She had just purchased an assortment of doughnuts and their equally-appreciated pretzels.

Kirkland said she gives the doughnuts and pretzels to her daughters’ teachers, as a teacher herself, knowing there’s nothing better than a tasty treat from a supportive parent. She holds the quality of Auntie Ruth’s Doughnuts in the highest regard.

“I think it’s the essence of what they do, the kindness, the way they’re out at all the area’s festivals,” Kirkland said. “We’re lucky to have them. I honestly don’t think I’ve ever had a better doughnut.”

Kauffman is a little more humble about his famous doughnuts.

“It’s just a doughnut,” he said. “I’ve had some that are better, but I’d maybe put ours in the top 10.”

Auntie Ruth’s came about in 2008, when Kauffman was working construction and the economy took a turn for the worse. With baking in Ruth Kauffman’s family history, it was suggested that they make up batches of sourdough doughnuts and bring them to the Johnson City Farmers Market.

The Kauffman’s did that, and very quickly found out that they need to bring more than 200 doughnuts to the farmers market if they wanted to stay open later than 9:30 a.m. Having honed their craft, built an obsessed following and designed a much better setup for production of these hot, glazed doughnuts, the Auntie Ruth concession trailer is now selling more than four times that initial amount.

“Right now, we’re maxed out,” Kauffman said.

For some perspective, over the course of the long Labor Day weekend, Auntie Ruth’s sold more than 12,000 doughnuts.

If you weren’t one of the lucky ones to recently get your hands on one of these famous doughnuts, there are more opportunities ahead. On Wednesdays and Saturdays, you can find Auntie Ruth’s at Johnson City Farmer Market. On Thursdays in the fall, you can find their treats at East Tennessee State University’s farmers market. On Fridays and Saturdays, they’re located at Mountain View Country Market in Chuckey.

Their doughnuts can also be found at various festivals and events across the region, going as far as 2.5 hours from where they’re based.

For the most recent updates, you can find more information on their Facebook page.

