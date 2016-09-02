Have a Bite and Cool Off at Jonesborough’s Old Town Dairy Bar

Often as not, Saturday is our work day, and our time hopefully in the cooler morning hours before the heat of the day has arrived. This is wishful thinking, as by lunchtime our exertions in the heat have made both of us sweat-soaked and dizzy. What’s needed is a break, somewhere that’s out of the sun, air-conditioned, and serves up icy yummies so cold you can see your breath.

One sanctuary and respite from the heat is the Old Town Dairy Bar in Jonesborough, a venerable stopover for many citizens of Jonesborough no matter what the season. Even though Old Town Dairy Bar is an ice cream shop, their grill is just as busy. Having been a Dairy Queen in a previous life, the building at 412 W. Jackson Blvd., clean and in good order, still retains the old seating arrangement. This includes DQ’s notorious “clover-top” tables, without a doubt the most uncomfortable dining furniture ever invented.

It being Saturday, my dining partner and I decided to get something from the grill before sampling their frosty wares. I chose a Boss burger combo ($6.49) with cheese, fries and a drink. My dining partner, wanting to leave room for her ice cream selection picked the hot dog ($1.69). As for our ice cream selections, I ordered a chocolate milkshake ($2.69), while my partner decided a double-sized dipped cone of vanilla soft serve ($2.35) was her way to cool off.

Old Town’s grill had our Boss burger combo and hot dog ready in ten minutes.

The Boss burger is a good-sized beef patty of uncertain origin that has been grilled ‘til it had been cooked through. Having Old Town Dairy Bar make your Boss burger into a cheeseburger is an additional forty nine cents that adds a slice of American cheese to go with your lettuce (crisp and cold) tomato (ripe and red) and pickle (dill, of course).

Their hot dog is of normal size and pedigree, designed to fit the also normal-sized bun along with a squirt of yellow mustard, a sprinkling of chopped Texas White onions and some very good hot dog chili. I swapped bites of Boss burger for my dining partner’s hot dog and found it to be tasty if not particularly memorable, except for the chili.

As for the Boss cheeseburger, my dining partner chewed her swapped-for burger bite slowly and carefully before offering her opinion that it was a good burger, but not notable. I differed with her, stating that other burger joints did not take the pains Old Town did with their hamburger, and it showed. Additionally, the crinkle-cut French fries were a treat. Fried correctly and seasoned with Old Town’s proprietary seasoned salt, they were a good match for my Boss cheeseburger.

With burger, hot dog and fries consumed, it was time to cool down with our ice cream desserts. My chocolate milkshake was a cold, thick and creamy delight with the right amount of chocolate added. I had to be careful not to get a case of brain-freeze from downing it too fast. My dining partner’s medium-sized double dipped cone was a real hit, the vanilla soft-serve ice cream swirled to a six-inch tall peak on a crunchy Eat-It-All cone, then dipped into melted chocolate that cooled to a hard shell. My partner ate all of her ice cream and chocolate topping, and left the cone for me to enjoy.

Old Town Dairy Bar does ice cream cakes for take-away, a nice way to cool off your backyard barbecue. They offer daily grill specials like $2 for a hot dog & fries on Monday, or dairy bar specials like hot fudge cake for $1.99 on Tuesday.

The management and staff of Old Town Dairy Bar support their community, participating in local charities, sports events and other Jonesborough activities. It is their way of giving back to the community that has helped them stay successful. So, while the heat wave is still with us, why not let Old Town Dairy Bar cool you off with a sweet treat or two?

Old Town Dairy Bar

412 West Jackson Blvd.

Jonesborough

753-6261

Daily 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Available on Facebook

Credit cards accepted.