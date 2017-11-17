Rest assured, Clarence's Drive-In will return

They will rebuild.

They’re humbled by the outpouring of concern.

And the biscuit-and-gravy recipe is safe.

“It’ll be a long process,” but the nearly 50-year-old eatery will return. “We’ve looked at several places for a year lease so we can get right back into business,” and her employees can have a job. “We want to stay in the county if we can, but that may not be possible,” Collins said. “We have a lot of really good customers and I think they’ll come no matter where we are.”

Collins and her husband, Jerry, got into the restaurant business when her father sold his portion to them in 1988. Her father had purchased his half from a relative, Clarence Tapp, and ran the business with another relative. Clarence’s has been in Collins’ family one way or another since 1969, when Tapp bought the restaurant from the original owner, Clyde Ingle.

The iconic landmark in Unicoi County caught fire late Tuesday after an asphalt company did some preliminary work for a planned paving of the parking lot on Wednesday. Collins said she holds no ill will toward that company and knows the workers would not do anything to intentionally harm her business. The fire has already been ruled an accident by the state fire marshal’s office.

“It was an accident,” Collins said. “Those guys eat in the restaurant. They’re good guys. He was as upset as anybody.”

Collins’ normal routine is to get up at 4 a.m. to start her day and preparations to open the restaurant. She’s still been getting up at the same time, but to some degree isn’t sure what to do with herself. Still, she won’t be sitting idle in the weeks and months to come as she and the other owners work toward reopening.

“We really appreciate the community’s support,” Collins said. “We’ve had so many people call or text and express their sympathy. You don’t realize sometimes how much support you really have until something like that happens. It has startled us a little bit. ... You don’t just realize how much people care. You don’t realize you might mean something to somebody.”

Collins said the public has made offers to help the restaurant with labor during the rebuilding process as well as offers to help displaced employees. She said she wishes she had the resources to cover her employees until the restaurant can get back on its feet, but told them they should find other jobs or apply for unemployment until Clarence’s has a plan.

“There’s no loss of life, so you have to be grateful for that,” she said. “You just have to pull up your pants and take the next step and the next step.”

The day of the fire, which actually started late Tuesday, was Collins’ stocking day. She had filled the shelves with $3,800 worth of food and other things used in the restaurant. She said every time she thinks of something that was in the building and was lost in the fire, she has to stop and write it down. Nothing in the building was salvageable, she said.

On a lighter note, Collins said the biscuit and gravy recipie — one of the meals Clarence’s is well-known for — is safe.

“We have it in our heads,” she said with a laugh. Her husband, Jerry Collins, is the primary gravy maker and mixes up three gallons at a time. His record is 34 gallons in one day, she said.

For now, the gravy will have to wait, but Collins said her customers can rest assured it will be available as soon as possible.