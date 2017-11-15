Landmark Unicoi diner destroyed by fire

Clarence’s Drive-In, 4021 Unicoi Drive, caught fire late Tuesday night and quickly was engulfed in flames. The Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office and the state Fire Marshal’s Office were investigating. The restaurant was closed at the time.

The diner was established from the former Engle’s Restaurant in the late 1960s. Clarence Tapp bought the restaurant and later renamed it. He sold it within the family in the early 1980s. His niece, Teresa Collins and her husband, Jerry, assumed full ownership in 1988.

Back in the day, Clarence’s was mainly known for hamburgers, hot dogs and hot fudge cake. With the addition of breakfast, the hours not only expanded but the signature was added to the menu: biscuits and gravy. The night menu included pan-fried chicken, hamburger steak and milkshakes made from hand-dipped ice cream.

“We make it all from scratch,” Teresa Collins told our Douglas Fritz in 2016. “You just can’t find gravy from scratch these days. I think Jerry’s record was selling 32 gallons of gravy in one day. People tell us it’s the only place they can get biscuits and gravy that tastes like grandmother made it.”

