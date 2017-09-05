Close to three dozen firefighters, city staff and Stables’ relatives attended the noon ceremony at City Hall. Stables was presented with a ceremonial fire ax, his new helmet, a department challenge coin and his badge, which his daughter, Addison, pinned onto his uniform as his wife Heather looked on.

“I’m so honored,” Stables said after being handed command of the department. “I’ve been humbled by this process. Johnson City was very thoughtful in how they approached replacing a fire chief. The process I went through to be selected was challenging at every turn, but it let me know that I was going down the right path. When I was ultimately selected ... it’s been a blessing for my family and I to be able to relocate to this area.”

Stables went through the hiring process for the Johnson City job in 2010, but at the time the city promoted from within the department.

“I ultimately wasn’t selected then, but it gave me an opportunity to grow and learn and pursue some other educational opportunities that put me in a position (and) I achieved fire chief status in another organization. I was able to learn and be prepared to meet the challenges I may face here,” he said.

Stables said he likes what he’s seen of Johnson City, particularly the “respect in the community I see. Folks are greeting each other and praying and all those other things. It’s just an awesome opportunity to relocate to a community that’s not so fast-paced and hectic. That’s not to say it won’t be hectic here, but there is a much different culture in the organization and in the community and I’m honored to be part of that.”

Stables said his primary goal for the department is unification.

“The department is actually really, really good. It’s just pulling the department together and pulling the rope in one direction instead of having it going multiple directions. I’m not here to turn an aircraft carrier around in a canal. The opportunity to make slight course corrections are what I’ll pursue. but the opportunity to recognize the great things your Johnson City firefighters have been doing right along long before I got here .... I just want to refine the process when necessary.”

The new chief said he wants to implement an employee recognition program within the department.

City Manager Pete Peterson said he was excited to welcome Stables to the city.

“He not only has the qualifications and experience this role requires, but also possesses the crucial leadership qualities we were looking for,” Peterson said.

Stables served the City of Palm Bay, Florida, for 22 years and was named fire chief there in 2011. He was also the city’s emergency manager and has more than 33 years of experience in fire service and holds a bachelor’s degree in public administration from Barry University.