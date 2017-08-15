Friends rally to help Erwin fire victims

Erwin firefighters, whose station is located two-tenths of a mile from the house, responded to a 911 call just before 3 p.m. Monday and arrived to find the home of Kiersta and Ian Copp fully involved in the blaze.

While no one was home and no one was injured, firefighters remained at the home until 10 p.m. Monday and were continuing to investigate the fire on Tuesday.

By early Tuesday afternoon photos of the fire’s aftermath had been widely circulated on social media along with requests for donations to help the family start over. And by the end of the business day, a bank account had been set up at Clinchfield Credit Union to accept donations for the family and a GoFundMe page had generated $255 in online donations for the family.

The American Red Cross office in Johnson City was also assisting the mother and son on Tuesday. While the Red Cross could not share any details, a worker at the office said assistance with shelter, food and clothing are among the immediate services Red Cross provides to fire victims.

Robin Arrowood Summers, a Copp family friend, shared a message from Keirsta Copp on her Facebook page early Tuesday that read in part, “Ian and I are fine, but my home the home that was left to me by the greatest man I have ever known is gone.

“I honestly am so devastated my heart is broke in pieces… I normally would not share such tragedy. I need help. I do not ask for help but I can not handle this alone. I don't know what to do, how to do it, where to go. I am officially broken. Please pray for my son and I.”

Summers requested help for the family saying, “This is one (of) my best friends forever. She has lost everything. She's a single mom who works all the time. Please, any little thing helps. They have clothes on their back.”

Summers updated her post later in the afternoon to say an account to accept donations for Kiersta Copp had been set up at Clinchfield Credit Union in Erwin. “Any donations will be greatly appreciated. You can go thru drive through (or) inside, whichever is more convenient. Thank you in advance,” she wrote.

Family friend Arenah Jade set up the GoFundMe page at at www.gofundme.com/coppfamily with a goal of raising $500 for Copp and her son.

The page includes a photo of their burned-out home and a summation of their circumstances. “As you can see from the photo, everything they own. Their belongings, clothes, family photos and any personal items did not survive the fire.

“She is a really kind soul and a single mother to a teenage son. I am receiving donations to help them get back on their feet. Unfortunately this happened on the first day of school, so all of her son’s clothes and any school supplies that he had are gone.

“I'm asking for whatever can be sent, if that be money or clothes to help them both. It would be greatly appreciated if someone could spare some school supplies.”

Joseph Greene and his family, owners of the nonprofit Joseph’s Helping Hands thrift shop on Union Street in downtown Erwin, is accepting donations of clothing, personal hygiene items and household furnishings and goods to help the family.

According to their friends, Ian wears size 7.5 shoes, size 10-12 shirts and large shorts and pants. Kiersta wears size 10 shoes, large shirts, and size 14-15 pants.

Joseph’s Helping Hands thrift shop is located just off North Main Avenue at 111 Union Street, Suite No. 1.

Email Sue Guinn Legg at slegg@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow her on Twitter @sueleggjcpress. Like her on Facebook at facebook.com/sueleggjcpress.