Residents on Johnson City’s west side are reporting a strange funk in the air that so far has been untraceable.

An emergency dispatcher at the Washington County 911 center said calls started rolling in at 7:15 a.m. in the area near the intersection of Market Street and Indian Ridge Road and by 9:45, people near Boones Creek and Carroll Creek roads were reporting the offending odor.

Larry Westerfield, a resident in the Strawberry Fields subdivision off Claude Simmons Road, said he smelled it, too. According to him, it was reminiscent of natural gas.

The dispatcher said fire crews and workers for Atmos Energy were attempting to find the source of the foul funk, but had so far been unsuccessful.

