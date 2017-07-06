Dairy farm fire claims seven calves

“The barn was a complete loss,” said Sulphur Springs Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Chief Bruce Brocklebank III. “There was some hay loss and we were able to get two calves out of the barn in time.”

A kitten was also saved from the fire.

Approximately 20 firefighters from three departments — Sulphur Springs, Gray and Jonesborough — responded to the scene at Briggs Dairy Farm, 298 Payne Lane shortly after 8 p.m.

Brocklebank said the Briggs’ milking parlor was not damaged, and the milking cows were out to pasture at the time.

A nearby resident, Jack Van Zandt, said the farm owner, Eldridge Briggs told him the fair cows were feeding behind the barn

“The quick response by the Sulphur Springs, Gray, and Jonesborough Fire Departments … quickly controlled the fire, saving the milk barn from major damage,” Van Zandt said. “They were amazing. They worked as a single unit. Everyone knew what to do and did it without hesitating. A great job.”

According to Van Zandt, the barn was built by the late H.H. Briggs in 1950. The farm is now owned by Eldridge Briggs and was actively used in the dairy operation, said. Although some equipment was lost, Van Zandt said the firefighters saved the milking barn.

Seven fire trucks from the three departments were on scene as well as a Washington County/Johnson City EMS unit.

The cause of the fire had not been determined and was still under investigation.