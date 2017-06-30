Attorney: Arson charges against teens in fatal Gatlinburg wildfire dropped

Defense attorney Gregory P. Isaacs said in a statement that 4th Judicial District Attorney General Jimmy Dunn has filed an order dismissing aggravated arson charges against the boys, ages 17 and 15. Isaacs, who represents the younger boy, said he would provide details on the reason for the dismissal at a news conference Friday afternoon.

The boys were hiking on the Chimney Tops trail in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park on Nov. 23 and tossing lit matches onto the ground around the trail. Brush caught fire. The boys continued hiking down the trail. A fellow hiker with a Go-Pro happened to catch footage of them with smoke in the background. He didn’t know it was important.

