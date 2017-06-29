Have fun on the 4th in Johnson City. Do it safely, though.

The Johnson City Police Department will be placing additional patrols on the streets this Fourth of July holiday weekend on the lookout for impaired drivers, and the Johnson City Fire Department asked residents not to attempt their own fireworks displays.

JCPD DUI Patrols

The JCPD’s patrols will be conducted in partnership with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign. The Tennessee Highway Safety Office is providing grant overtime funding for Johnson City police to conduct these DUI enforcement patrols aimed at removing impaired drivers from the road during the holiday weekend.

“Every year, especially around the Fourth, we celebrate the freedoms we enjoy as Americans,” Chief Mark Sirois said in news release. “With freedom comes responsibility, and that includes looking out for the well-being of our fellow citizens. One of the best ways to do that is through responsible driving and ensuring our friends and family members don’t get behind the wheel if they are impaired.”

During the 2016 Independence Day holiday weekend, the JCPD arrested four drivers accused of driving under the influence. While only one vehicle crash involving alcohol was recorded during last year’s holiday weekend, it did result in an injury to one motorist.

Sirois issued a reminder that “buzzed” driving is drunk driving. Getting behind the wheel after only one drink can lead to disaster. While the legal blood alcohol concentration (BAC) is .08, even a slight alcoholic “buzz” below that limit can be unsafe for drivers and lead to an arrest for impaired driving.

Fire safety

Independence Day is one of the busiest days of the year for firefighters. According to the National Fire Protection Association, more fires are reported on the Fourth of July than on any other day of the year, and two out of five are fireworks-related incidents, the JCFD said in a release.

Firefighters advised that the best way to enjoy fireworks and prevent injury is to watch a professional show, such as the annual celebration at Freedom Hall. Not only is it illegal to have consumer fireworks within the city limits of Johnson City, firefighters said, but they are also extremely dangerous and pose great risk to people and property.

According to a 2015 report by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, fireworks were involved in an estimated 10,500 injuries treated in U.S. hospital emergency departments annually. Celebrating the Fourth of July with fireworks, cookouts and community events can quickly turn to disaster if proper precautions are not taken.

Children are especially at risk on July 4. Of those injured, 35 percent of victims with fireworks injuries were under 15. Children should never play with fireworks. Even sparklers can reach 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit.

For more information about fireworks safety, visit http://www.nfpa.org/fireworks.