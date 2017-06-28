Johnson City names new fire chief

Jim Stables, who has helmed the City of Palm Bay Fire Department for six years, will officially take the reins in Johnson City on Sept. 5. He will succeed controversial Chief Mark Scott, who announced in March that he would retire June 2.

“Following an exhaustive search and thorough evaluation of a pool of nearly 100 candidates, we are excited to welcome Chief Stables to our organization,” Peterson said in a news release. “He not only has the qualifications and experience this role requires but also possesses the crucial leadership qualities we were looking for.”

Stables was one of three men the city had named as finalists earlier this month.

Stables has served the City of Palm Bay, Fla., for 22 years and was named fire chief there in 2011. He also is the city’s emergency manager. He has more than 33 years of experience in fire service and holds a bachelor’s degree in public administration from Barry University.

“I was a finalist for the chief position in 2010, and my family and I fell in love with Johnson City,” Stables said in the release. “Fast forward to today, and we still love the community like we did then. The only difference is I now have six years of experience as a fire chief to bring with me.”

Stables said his current department consists of six stations that run approximately 15,000 calls a year, serving a population of about 111,000. The Palm Bay department is similar in size, personnel-wise.

“I love Palm Bay but I’m honored and humbled to be selected to lead one of the premier departments in the country,” he said. “Johnson City is one of 138 departments with an ISO classification of 1. That doesn’t happen by accident. That’s a testament to the dedication of the staff. This is not about me – it’s about them. The folks who have been there and are part of that legacy. I just plan to acclimate to what’s already successful and be a positive influence moving forward.”

Stables also holds a Chief Fire Officer designation from the Center for Public Safety Excellence (CPSE) in addition to numerous fire certifications through the state of Florida. He is an active community member, serving as a Hospital Advisory Board member for Palm Bay Community Hospital and a Senior Board mentor/assessor for West Shore High School in Melbourne, Fla.

